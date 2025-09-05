Rock production moving to the Strip in January

“Ikons of Rock” has announced its plans to headline Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip.

Think of it as “Legends In Concert” as if hijacked by classic rockers.

“Ikons of Rock,” billed as “the ultimate classic rock concert experience,” has announced its plans to headline Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip. Opening night is Jan. 7. Show times are 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (tickets start at $56.12; go to ikonsofrock.com for intel).

This is the same room and similar concept as Raiding the Rock Vault, which is closing at the venue Dec. 30. The chief difference is, “Ikons” is a full tribute show, with costumes makeup, the whole treatment.

The production has an extensive touring pedigree, currently running through Canada. Expect a rotation of Poison, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Motley Crue, Journey, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Eagles, Heart, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters, Stone Temple Pilots, Evanescence and Rob Zombie. The show’s lead rep and founder, Darren Moore, is a veteran Canadian rocker who fronts the Van Halen section.

Las Vegas rock fans will recognized Drew Hart of Yellow Brick Road, Hart Attack, Sin City Sinners, Spazmatics land the late “World’s Greatest Rock Show” at the Stratosphere. Hart is featured with the Motley Crue, Journey and Poison performances. (Side note: On the final night of the Strat show, Hart threw his fighter-pilot shades at me. I caught them and still wear them.)

Rock Vault producer Sir Harry Cowell pulled the plug on the Vegas show, citing low visitation numbers that had undercut box-office business — especially a decline in tourists from Canada. As it plugs into Las Vegas, “Ikons” will test that trend.

Nil news

Vegas plans for “Lord Nil: Seven Deadly Sins” are on pause, for the moment. The production team, led by SPI Entertainment founder Adam Steck, is evaluating the sluggish economy in Las Vegas before moving forward. The escape-stunt show has completed its five-week, off-Broadway run Sunday at Stage 42 in New York.

The show is could be a good fit at Luxor Theater or the old Foundry venue, but “Lord Nil” needs to make those tourists reappear.

Our ‘Awakening’

The Wynn production under continual tweaking, “Awakening” is introducing three new acts this month. Wait, three new “jaw-dropping” sequences. The show is filled with such acts. “You will never close your mouth at ‘Awakening,’ says Johnny Kats!”

The new numbers premiere Sept. 16, and we support the ongoing work on the show. As Rocky Balboa once said, “Keep punching, Apollo.”

Tease this …

A new rock-retrospective-tribute is vaulting to the Strip. Look for it in January …

Cool Hang Alert

Boy Band Remix is seizing — seizing, I tell you! — the spike in boy-band interest generated by Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block residencies. The act led by boy-band vet David Nicol is making its Italian American Club Showroom debut Friday night — doors at 7, show at 8. Trisha Cordani’s Coast II Coast Entertainment produces, and IAC General Manager Ben Spano (a righteous live-entertainment supporter) makes it happen. Go to iacvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram

