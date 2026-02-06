Rock legends shake the scene in Caesars Palace opener

Def Leppard explored the space at the Colosseum in the band’s thunderous opener Tuesday night. Front man Joe Elliott walked the perimeter of the lower section. This is almost a requirement for Colosseum headliners (more on that topic coming up).

Elliot also took to a small performance platform in the nether regions, upstairs in the venue’s the balcony or upper level. Call it what you want. But he sang in rarefied air, inside something of a half-cage apparatus. It was a moment which (in my experience) was a first for the venue.

The British rockers are performing 11 more dates through Feb. 23 in their first swing through the Colosseum. They previously held forth at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in 2019, and the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2013. They displayed rock-star swagger and experience in their first show at the Colosseum.

Five takeaway moments from the residency launch:

Joe to go: Elliott got high, location-wise, for a cover of David Essex’s “Rock On.” This move reminded of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry’s catwalk jam in Aerosmith’s “Deuces are Wild” show at Dolby Live. Elliot also walked the lower level a couple of times, both directions. He joins Rod Stewart, Adele and (this past December) Tim McGraw as those who have worked the crowd in a pedestrian way.

‘Animal’ gets real: The band packed a punch (with claws) in its the second song out, the rousing “Animal” front the 1987 blockbuster, “Hysteria.” Blowing up the LED screen was a 3D image of a giant leopard (possibly deaf). “Menacing” fits the description. This moment also has a history at the Colosseum: Shania Twain splashed the scene with leopard effects in her “Still The One” production at Caesars. The takeaway: Big leopards, and Def Leppard, play well in this room.

In Depeche Mode: At the start, Elliot had promised something different. Dumping rocket fuel into Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” followed that promise. This is a ruthless effort, driven by Phil Collen’s momentous lead guitar. Def Leppard recorded this cover in 2018, a year before the band was inducted rightfully into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The song is also on “The Story So Far — The Best Of” compilation. Gauging the crowd’s wild response, it is still a fan favorite.

Oblique Carrot Top reference: The “Livin’ like a lover with a radar phone,” from “Pour Some Sugar On Me” is referenced in (oddly enough) Carrot Top’s show at Luxor. The joke is, “Def Leppard was talking about iPhones in 1987! Check this out!” Then this inaccurate lyric is shown on the big screen, “Livin’ like a lover with a red iPhone.” For years, this bit has been a guaranteed laugh.

All about the bass: Elliott and bassist Rick Savage are Def Leppard’s remaining original members. Savage made his presence known, early and always, in the sound mix. Heavy duty, rock and roll. The Colosseum has not installed haptic seating, but it felt like it in this show. Low end is predominant in this show, and your low end feels the power.

Cool Hang Alert

Keeping in the ever-rocking theme, “Ikons of Rock,” a full-throated and fully costumed production, plays Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip at 8 p.m. Friday, returning Feb. 18 to its Wednesdays-through-Saturdays schedule. Van Halen, Journey, Heart, Joan Jett, Ozzy Osbourne, and (yep) Def Leppard are among the many rockers sampled. Go to ikonsofrock.com for intel.

