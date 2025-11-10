Rock legends expand record-setting residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

The Eagles have moved into March with their long-running Sphere series.

Our monthly Eagles extension at Sphere is in.

The rock legends have added March 20, 21, 27 and 28 to their record-setting Las Vegas run. The Eagles expanded their residency last month with shows Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28, and in September announced Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31.

The new dates will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of the Eagles’ 1976 compilation “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975,” the top-selling album ever in the U.S. We can also expect an Eagles concert movie in the long-term plans.

The group’s residency is up to 56 dates, the longest headliner series at Sphere. The Eagles opened their run in September 2024. Dead & Company played 48 shows from May 2024 through this past May. U2 totaled 40 in its run from September 2023 to March 2024.

