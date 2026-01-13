Iconic singer-songwriter to play a weekend at the Cosmopolitan

James Taylor is back on the Strip, with a pair of dates booked at the Chelsea.

James Taylor has Cosmopolitan in his mind.

The legendary singer-songwriter plays the The Chelsea on May 9 and 10, announced Tuesday morning by Live Nation Las Vegas (go to ticketmaster.com for ticketing information)

Taylor has headlined extended engagements at the Colosseum (a dozen shows in April and May 2019) and Chelsea (five shows in June 2023).

“Fire and Rain,” “Carolina in My Mind,” “Something In The Way She Moves,” “Country Road,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Shower the People.” He’s a five-time Grammy Award winner, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

The 77-year-old recording star is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide. His 1976 “Greatest Hits” has sold more than 11 million units in the U.S., certified diamond status.

