Rock legend takes the stage at Las Vegas Strip rock club

That vocalist jumping in with Radio Xx at a Caesars Palace music club Saturday night who looked like Rod Stewart, was.

Sir Rod joined the Vegas band at Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar to sing and also to celebrate. Stewart marked the second anniversary of booze brand, Wolfie’s Whisky. He’d also just stepped offstage from the Colosseum, where he has extended “The Encore Shows” residency with a half-dozen shows from May 27-June 6.

Stewart arrived unbilled, performing “Maggie May,” “Ooh La La” and “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You.” Radio Xx is a popular, musically robust outfit of Ben Carey (Lifehouse, Savage Garden), Bryce Soderberg (Lifehouse), Toby Rand (“Rockstar: Supernova”) and dedicated drummer Al Seratto.

As he left, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (with Faces and also solo) was awarded a cake shaped as a bottle of Wolfie’s Whisky. A great knight for all involved.

