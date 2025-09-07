Rock legend Steven Tyler is back, but is Aerosmith?

Word from Steven Tyler’s camp is his MTV Video Music Awards appearance has nothing to to with Vegas. But we add “yet.”

Steven Tyler is at it again, singing in public, paying homage, sparking speculation.

Tyler and Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry are performing a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Video Music Awards at 5 p.m. Pacific time Sunday on CBS and MTV.

That said, we are hopeful but not forecasting a return of Aerosmith to the stage. Word from Tyler’s camp is this has nothing to do with Vegas. But we add “yet,” as Tyler seems always to be toying (in the attic or on stage) about a Vegas return.

The band has announced it will not tour, but a short run or one-off has not been ruled out.

The 77-year-old Tyler has performed twice previously this year. He sang Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” at Osbourne’s “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in Birmingham, England on July 5. Osbourne died on July 22.

Tyler also performed at his annual Janie’s Fund charity party in L.A. in February. The event is a sidecar to the Grammy Awards. Tyler performed for the first time in two years, singing “More Than Words” with Nuno Bettencourt on guitar and Fleetwood Mac legend Mick Fleetwood playing a single bongo.

Tyler also sang “Toys In The Attic” with Nuno Bettencourt, and “Sweet Emotion,” “Walk This Way” and (once again) “Whole Lotta Love” with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

Aerosmith halted its 2023 “Peace Out” tour after Tyler reported a vocal injury. But Bettencourt diagnosed, “Your voice is gone, my ass.”

Backstreet is not back

By the time I remembered to vote for Backstreet Boys as Best Group for this year’s VMAs, they were eliminated. The voting opened Tuesday and they were eliminated Wednesday. But they were content more than 25 years after they won Best Group Video, for “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” in 1998. Credit Sphere, here, for that.

Vanderpump checks in

We received word from Lisa Vanderpump on Saturday, as she’s in London for her “Vanderpump Villa” Hulu series. The show is banking its third season.

Vanderpump was coming back with comment on Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub closing its rooftop spaces, and moving its entire operation to their original basement dwelling.

“The Vanderpump hotel is obviously making changes, and Drai’s is going back to where it started, After Hours,” Vanderpump said. “As we make progress with the renovations, we look forward to seeing it all come to life.” As reported, Drai’s closes its rooftop clubs Oct. 30, reopening Drai’s Nightclub downstairs on Nov. 2, and Vanderpump Hotel’s tentative first quarter in ‘26.

Spongy intel

Updates from the artificial apple front, we can confidently dispel rumors Sphere is halting the apple drop in “Wizard of Oz,” for any reason. There has been speculation of tug of wars (tugs of war?) in the crowd over these mementos. It’s like a MLB game, Phillies fans, not everyone gets one.

Bed head, and dragon suit

Two magicians, one a two-time winner of “America’s Got Talent” and another who is a proud “loser,” met at the Flamingo last week. Shin Lim of Palazzo Theater attended Piff the Magic Dragon’s show, a unique summit among “AGT” all-stars. Piff posted a shot of the two outside the theater on Friday.

Lim has won the championship in 2018 and “Masters” title two years later. Piff, conversely, was KO’d by ventriloquial artist Paul Zerdin in 2015, but themed his marketing campaign as, “Loser of America’s Got Talent.” Mat Franco at Linq Hotel, Terry Fator at The Strat and Tape Face at MGM Grand, are among the “AGT” resident headliners on the Strip (we consider The Strat on the Strip, as we are rebellious). “AGT” concludes its 20th season on Sept. 24. I would check it out.

Teased that …

The “Tease This …” from Friday, regarding the rock-retrospective on the Strip coming in January, was a reference to “Ikons of Rock” at Hard Rock Cafe. It’s been suggested I need to follow through with specifying these teases, so there you are.

Cool Hang Alert

Monday’s Dark is back at The Space at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Monday. “Saturday Night Fever” is the theme. John Acosta from Bee Gees Gold heads the lineup. Good enough for us. Go to thespacelv.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.