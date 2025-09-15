Rock legend revives Las Vegas Strip residency in ’26

Sammy Hagar recorded the first live album at Dolby Live. He and his all-star band are back in March and September.

To draw from the rock classic, the “Van Hagar” period of Sammy Hagar’s career is still on top of the world.

The Red Rocker is coming back to Dolby Live at Park MGM in March and September. Those dates are to be made official Monday morning. Look for something in the nine-show range, which is what Hagar played on his “Best of All Worlds” series at Dolby live from April 30-May 17.

Hagar’s dates are March 11-12, returning Sept. 18-26. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com. He performs the next night at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

“I can’t tell you how hard it’s been not to leak this announcement,” Hagar said in a statement, and referred to his previous run at Dolby Live. “Those last nine shows were some of the best shows I’ve done in my life. I love this band like no other and can’t wait to do it again.”

He added, “Beats golf any day.”

Hagar has hinted to yours truly as recently as August about a return to the Strip. He said, “I would definitely do it again next year,” as the live album “Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band — The Residency” was announced. The album is the first live show to be recorded for release from Dolby Live, due Oct. 10.

Hagar had recorded shows from all 33 cites on his “Best of All Worlds” tour. The album’s songs were taken from the second show at Dolby Live on May 2, and also the final performance on May 17.

Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, the booming drummer Kenny Aronoff and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte have backed Hagar on this adventure. The band plays Van Halen favorites from from Hagar’s 1985-96 era, with solo classics and a couple of selections from from the David Lee Roth era.

“Right Now,” “Top of the World,” “There’s Only One Way To Rock,” “I Can’t Drive 55,” and “Love Walks In” were regularly on the set list. Hagar also debuted “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight,” from a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, during the first Dolby Live residency.

Hagar has said he prefers an extended engagement to touring. He’s pretty well finished with road dates, though is playing four shows at his upcoming Cabo Wabo Birthday Bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October.

“It’s a good argument for any artist to play a residency,” the 77-year-old Hagar said in August. “It allows you to be rested, you don’t have to travel, you can play the same place every night and rehearse and make song changes in the set every night. It gives fans more for their money.”

