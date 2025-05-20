Rock legend returns to Strip years after ‘retirement’

Diamond Dave is returning to Las Vegas with a date at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

Seems we’ll always have Van Halen to fall back on. This is especially true for David Lee Roth.

More than five years since he last played Las Vegas and about 3½ since he announced his retirement, Diamond Dave is returning with a one-off at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. The wailin’ Van Halen revival happens 8 p.m. Sept. 8.

Roth played House of Blues in January 2020. He famously and fabulously announced he was “throwing in the shoes” in an interview with yours truly in October 2021.

Roth spoke in past-tense at the time.

“I know that when I am in the audience, whether you come out with a ukulele or a marching band, all I ask you give me everything you’ve got to give,” he said. “That’s what I did for the last 50 years.”

But the 70-year-old rock ringmaster was not finished, storming back on May 3, headlining M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.

By happenstance, Sammy Hagar, Roth’s replacement in Van Halen, played Dolby Live that very night.

Roth’s U.S. tour was revealed the following day, with no Vegas dates. Then Tuesday, the BleauLive show was announced.

If you’re looking for any Roth solo tracks, you’re at the wrong show. This is an entirely Van Halen exposition. “Panama,” “Drop Dead Legs,” “Unchained” “Hot For Teacher,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” and “Jump” are all on the set list.

The original Van Halen sold more than 80 million records internationally. As Roth can attest, that’s a lotta shoes.

Who: David Lee Roth.

Where: BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8.

Tickets: On sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday, fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/david-lee-roth