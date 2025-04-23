Rock legend postpones 2 concert dates for health reasons

Carlos Santana remains committed to his upcoming return to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Carlos Santana called out of two shows in Texas on this week. But he’s not calling out of his upcoming return to the Strip.

The guitar legend postponed a concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Tuesday night, citing dehydration. The show will be rescheduled. Santana is also postponing his show Wednesday at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas. He’s planning to be back Friday for his date at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said Wednesday morning the developments have no bearing on the rocker’s upcoming return to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. He’s back for eight shows May 15-25.

This past January, Santana moved back his scheduled dates at House of Blues, scheduled for Jan. 22-Feb. 2, because of an injured left pinkie. The upcoming May shows at HoB are his first Las Vegas performances this year.

Vrionis said the 77-year-old rocker was taken to doctors for evaluation after suffering a medical incident prior to the show in San Antonio.

“Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action,” Vrionis said in a statement. “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour.”

This is not the first time Santana has dropped shows because of dehydration. He postponed five shows on his “Miraculous Supernatural” tour in Michigan in July 2022. The series was a co-headlining tour with Earth Wind & Fire.

Santana released his latest album, “Sentient,” in February, which stitches previous collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, Paolo Rustichelli, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Cindy Blackman Santana into a musical storytelling trip.

The album opens with “Let the Guitar Play,” featuring McDaniels, expanded from Santana’s 2021 instrumental “Song for Cindy,” “Stranger in Moscow,” recorded at a club in San Rafael, California, in 2007; Jackson’s “Whatever Happens,” with Santana on guitar; the Santana-Robinson song from 2009, “Please Don’t Take Your Love,” appear on the album.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.