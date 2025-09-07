Rock icon’s final word, ‘Thimk,’ is a family message

A few years ago I met Stephen Bishop for coffee at Bellagio. He was in town with Kenny Loggins, who was headlining at Encore Theater.

There was no particular news event for Bishop at the time. The show was the night before we chatted. But Bishop’s camp thought it would be fun for us to talk, in a, “You really need to meet him,” sort of way.

I had known Bishop for his monster hit “On and On.” And I’d learned over time that he was the folk singer the frat-house steps in “Animal House,” whose guitar is destroyed by the toga-clad John Belushi. Impress your friends, or not, by knowing Bishop was billed as “Charming Guy With Guitar.”

The day we met, Bishop’s manager and wife, Liz Kamlet, was at his side. She, too, was charming. During the agenda-free convo, the name of Marcus Eaton came up. Marcus was looking for manager at the time.

“You know, he’s my cousin,” I told Bishop. “Our moms are sisters.”

“Wow,” Bishop said, his eyes lighting up. “It’s really a small world.”

Marcus is a fabulous singer-songwriter-musician (my bias is accurate) living in the Tuscan region of Italy. He records and tours with his trio and keeps busy in his home studio. And, he produced Bishop’s new and final album, “Thimk,” released last month. The title is inspired by fad buttons from the 1970s, telling folks they should “Think” but causing a second take.

Interlocking relationships

There are multiple worlds-collide moments on this “Bish” effort. Graham Nash is on this album; Marcus toured and recorded with Nash’s ex-bandmate David Crosby late in Crosby’s career. Marcus’s older brother and (as such) my fellow cousin, A.J. Eaton, co-produced the Crosby doc “Remember My Name” with Cameron Crowe.

“Thimk” is stacked with icons, eager to contribute to Bishop’s final studio effort. Sting and Eric Clapton are featured on the lead single, “Now That I’ve Hit The Big Time,” as is Marcus, on guitar and vocals. Loggins, Art Garfunkel, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Greg Phillinganes, Steve Gadd and Jimmy Webb all rushed to be part of “Thimk.”

The list grew when word got out that Bishop was closing his recording career. His management (led by Liz) and PR team is pushing hard for Grammy consideration.

Bishop was a yacht rock-colored artist long before the term became commonplace. His compositions have been recorded by superstars ranging from from Pavarotti to Beyoncé. He has written for Barbra Streisand and ABBA. His music has amassed more than 2.8 billion streams.

He’s ubiquitous

Bishop’s career has a Forrest Gump-ian arc. As a close friend of director John Landis, Bishop maintained the “Charming” character as “Charming Trooper” in the mall-chase scene in “The Blues Brothers” and “Charming G.I.” in “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” He’s “Man in the Movie Theater” in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, in the scene where Jackson and his date are watching the movie that transforms the video into a zombie nightmare.

The album is full of whimsy, like the Bishop, who saved the pieces of the guitar Belushi smashed so cast members could autograph it (Bishop has framed the former instrument). “Under The Rainbow,” is characteristic of that quality. “Under the rainbow, that’s where you’ll find me. You can’t go wrong, if you follow your heart.”

In “Now That I’ve’ Hit The Big Time,” Bishop sings, “Now that I’ve hit the big time, seems like the big time hasn’t hit me.”

How we close it

Bishop closes the “Thimk” experience not with a song, but a spoken-word message. He personally thanks his fans for a 50-year career. He tells us he’s sitting with his dog, Randy Newman; and his cat, Paul McCatney.

“No one ever wants to hear an artist say they’re releasing their last album, but after 20 albums, the time has come,” Bishop says. Other than possible live recordings, Bishop says, “This is my last musical offering.”

Liz soon interrupts, telling her hubby it’s time to take out the trash. “Gotta go. Happy wife, happy life … I truly hope you enjoyed listening to this album. ‘Thimk’ makes you think.”

Webb then plays “On and On,” on piano. You smile at the thought that went into this recording. Give this album a listen. It’s at once warm and chill, like spending time with family.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.