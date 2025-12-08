Rock icon expanding tour to Las Vegas Strip next year

David Byrne is headlining “Who Is The Sky” during his extended North American tour.

David Byrne’s latest single is “T Shirt,” a collaboration with Brian Eno. Find such an item, among others, reading “Who Is The Sky” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace merch stand on April 20.

Byrne is performing that song and bringing that tour to the Strip, as part of his extended North American tour. The series supports Byrne’s latest album, “Who Is The Sky.” Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

The famed front man of Talking Heads,inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. most recently played Las Vegas in 2018, at The Smith Center. That was during Byrne’s “American Utopia,” tour, which was made into a Broadway musical and HBO movie of the same name.

Byrne and his current band played a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, posted Dec. 1 on YouTube.

Though “Who Is The Sky” is Byrne as a solo headliner, he has revived several Talking Heads classics. “And She Was,” “Psycho Killer” and “Once In a Lifetime” were on the set list in Saturday’s show at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach.

