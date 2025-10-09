Rock band to take over Las Vegas for a day, or two

For the first time, 311 Nation will be offered a citywide experience over two dates next year.

The uniquely styled rockers from Omaha are returning for a Strip takeover in March.

The rock, reggae, funk, hip-hop outfit 311 is back with “311 Day,” which is actually two days March 7-8 at Dolby Live at Park MGM (tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 17).

This is the 26th year for the annual celebration. For the first time, 311 Nation (as the band’s followers are known) will be offered a citywide experience. Expect themed activations, fan exhibits and special performances.

On the bill:

— The band headlines two nights of totally different sets March 7-8 at Dolby Live. No repeated songs, and a specially once-only collaboration with Blue Man Group for select songs.

— A pop-up, 311 museum-retrospective experience featuring artifacts, artwork, stage gear and poster art from the band’s 35-year history.

— A Side Stage Package, as fans experience up to three songs from the side of the stage as part of a limited number of VIP upgrades.

More VIP “Superfan” nuggets are found at 311.com. Ah, and the name arrives from the police code for indecent exposure in Omaha (which I know through research and not personal experience).

A Brew for this man

Las Vegas yacht-rock captain Kevin Sucher might be the biggest Brewers fan in VegasVille. If not, he is tied for first. Sucher grew up a Brewers fan and remembers the glory years of Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Gorman Thomas. He remembers the similarly glorious, powder-blue uniforms.

“Through the years — new stadium, new logos, new heartbreaks — I’ve stayed with my team,” says Sucher, the ace of The Docksiders at 1923 Live at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. “The Brewers taught me that hope doesn’t have to be logical to be real.”

The Brewers have never won a World Series. We predict this is their year, as we don’t believe in jinxes.

Sucher threw out the first pitch in last year’s Brewers-Rangers tilt on June 24 (a 6-3 victory by the home nine). The entertainment vet and master showman is pulling out all the stops for the National League Division Series matchup against the Cubs.

“We will be wearing our rally caps tonight,” Sucher says. That means, inside-out. It also means business.

May We Recommend …

Chris Jason and Joelle Righetti, generally, anytime and specifically at 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 8 p.m. (show) Friday at Italian American Club Showroom. The married couple and performance partners’ “Nothing But The Best” features the stylings of Sinatra, Deano, Dinah Shore, Elvis, Steve and Eydie and more. There will be a big band; try the meatballs.

Away from this show, Jason plays “Frank” in “The Rat Pack is Back” at the Copa Room at Tuscany Suites.

Righetti is a longtime Vegas entertainer, showgirl and comic performer (Siegfried and Roy, “The Rat Pack is Back,” “Vegas! The Show” among her credits). Most recently she has become a pastor and hospice-care professional. Righetti has just released “Conversations with a Chaplain: Encounters with God,” a chronicle of her journey from the performance stage to the final stages’ of her patients’ lives. Find it on Amazon or Kindle.

These two are something special. We endorse entirely.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.