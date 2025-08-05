Rock band that inspired The Killers sets date on Las Vegas Strip

A band that “changed the trajectory” of The Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers is coming to the Strip for one night only.

Whether changing chords or lives, The Strokes have made an impact in Las Vegas.

The enduring indie rockers play a one-off at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Sept. 27, the date just announced. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com.

Near the start of their career, The Strokes ignited the artistic passions of a young Brandon Flowers. This was as Flowers worked as a busser at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago at the Forum Shops at Caesars.

The shoppes were a convenient mall for Flowers to grow his music collection. Last August, he remembered those days as The Killers took on their brief residency at the Colosseum.

“I bought ‘Is This It’ by the Strokes at the Virgin Megastore, and it changed the trajectory of my life,” Flowers said. That store is long gone (so are most music stores, sadly). But The Strokes are intact with the familiar lineup of Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

The Strokes’ most recent performance in Las Vegas was as support act for Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium in August 2022.

The show kicks off a four-performance swing through El Paso and Austin in October. A “special guest” is in the show announcement, TBA.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.