Rock and Roll Hall of Famers set 4 dates on Las Vegas Strip

Duran Duran is playing four shows at Fontainebleau in May.

We have the return of “Reflex” at Fontainebleau in May.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran are playing BleauLive Theater on May 2, 6, 8 and 9. Series promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced the dates Monday morning. Ticket info at Ticketmaster.com.

The band’s current lineup is vocalist Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, co-keyboardist Nick Rhodes and drummer Roger Taylor.

Duran Duran played BleauLive for two shows over New Year’s Eve. The English pop-rock band was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2022. They have headlined arena tours and stadium shows, including the Cruel World Festival at the Rose Bowl in May 2024.

In Las Vegas, the band has performed multiple dates in recent years at the Chelsea at Cosmopolitan and Encore Theater.

