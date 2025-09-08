Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to debut at famed Las Vegas Strip theater

John Fogerty will open at PH Live on New Year’s Eve for three dates, returning in March.

John Fogerty is an icon at age 80 whose career dates to the ’60s. But he’s still breaking new ground.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced his first series at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Fogerty’s dates are New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2-3, followed by March 18, 20 and 21. Tickets are on sale 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Fogerty has previously headlined The Venetian Theatre and Encore Theater at the Wynn. With sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty in his backing band, the venerable rocker plays the familiar hits from his Creedence Clearwater Revival days and his solo career. “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” “Susie Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Lodi” and “Green River.” He summons the famed Louisville Slugger guitar for his solo classic “Centerfield.”

PH Live opened as the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in 1976. The venue has undergone several name changes, including Planet Hollywood Theater and Axis. Most recently the venue has been Zappos Theater, Bakkt Theater and now PH Live.

In 2023, Fogerty was finally able to regain ownership of his original compositions, ending a 50-year odyssey. As he said in January, prior to his most recent Las Vegas run at Encore, “The pride of ownership, of course, is important to me. Everyone knew that I wrote the songs, but there was that nagging part that I didn’t even control their destiny.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.