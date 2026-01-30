Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s singer returning for Vegas dates

Lou Gramm, Foreigner’s original singer, is returning as “host” for two shows during the band’s return to The Venetian Theatre.

An original hero of the juke box is returning with a legendary rock band in an orchestra production on the Strip.

Lou Gramm, Foreigner’s original singer, is returning as “host” for two shows during the band’s orchestral series at The Venetian Theatre on March 6-7. Formally titled, “Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral — Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas,” the show plays from March 6-14.

Graham will introduce the band and take part in a book-signing for VIPs. Gramm has written his memoirs, titled “Juke Box Hero,” and hosts a signing event prior to both performances.

The opportunity is available to 20 guests per night, and the experience includes a meet-and-greet with Gramm, a personalized copy of his book and a photo with the rocker.

This is an atypical, adventurous Foreigner show for Las Vegas. The band is enhanced by a 20-member symphonic celebration. “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Hot Blooded” and “Juke Box Hero” are on the announced set list.

Juilliard-trained cello virtuoso Dave Eggar has written the arrangements for this series, alongside the band’s rock/orchestral percussionist Chuck Palmer, who will also conduct. A seven-time Grammy nominee, Eggar has performed, recorded and arranged for such artists as Coldplay, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé.

Gramm has not performed with Foreigner during their run at The Venetian. He joined the band when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024.

In a life-saving event, the 75-year-old Gramm has survived the removal of a non-cancerous brain tumor with pioneering laser surgery in 1997. Within a year he was back on tour with Foreigner, departing in 2003 for a solo career.

Kelly Hansen had held down lead-singing duties during the band’s previous Venetian shows. Guitarist-singer Luis Maldonado, who joined the band in 2021, officially began his role as lead vocalist in May.

In a statement, Gramm said the appearance is “a personal thrill,” and “a true delight to witness Foreigner performing all the hits with Dave Eggar’s amazing orchestra.”

