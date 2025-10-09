Revisiting the night I played Martin Short as bagpipes

Before Martin Short performed onstage with Steve Martin, he was solo at the Mirage Theater — except for one number.

Similar to “Amazing Grace” played on fake bagpipes, it’s the piece that never ends.

Every so often I off-handedly mention how I shared the stage with Martin Short, and wait for the response, “And???” Then I fill out the story. Or someone who was in the crowd for one of these performances (and I’m referring to you, Kelly Clinton-Holmes) will bring it up, “Remember the bagpipes, Johnny?”

So we will revisit, as Short and Steve Martin appear at the Encore Theater on Friday and Saturday in “The Dukes of Funnytown!” Their hit series with Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building,” is in its fifth season on Hulu.

But long before his formal partnership with Martin, Short appeared at The Mirage for two shows in July 2012, and another four years later in the same theater. I had interviewed him before the July 2012 dates. Not surprisingly, he was fantastic.

Short recited a now oft-told story about meeting Frank Sinatra at a party in Hollywood, stammering through an introduction with, “You have no idea what a big fan I am of yours,” and Sinatra responding, “I think I do.” He also ordered Sinatra’s drink, a Jack Daniel’s, the bartender asking, “Straight or on the rocks?” Short thought he said, “Straight or relaxed?” and answered, “I’ll have it relaxed.”

Sinatra shot back, “He said straight up or on the rocks!” Short had pissed off Sinatra in just 15 seconds.

A few minutes after that chat, a publicist called me back and asked (with no explanation) if I could catch a bag weighing 150 pounds if thrown at me. I said, “Yes!” Then she asked for my kilt size, tam size (large, twice over, I guessed) and if I could be at the theater at 2 p.m. the next day to “rehearse.”

For those shows I portrayed the “musician” person playing Short as bagpipes. We wore Great Highland-themed costumes. We marched out from from opposite sides of the stage. He jumped into my arms, stuck his thumb in my mouth and bleated, “Amazing Grace” as I pretended to squeeze the sound out of him. The great music director Jeff Babko played the tune on piano.

A few years later in a dual interview with Martin and Short, I recited the story to Martin, with Short adding such details as, “It was so very silly.” Martin then asked, “Did you find this helped or hurt your career?” I said, “Well, I’m talking to you now.” We’ll see them again (from the seats) this weekend.

