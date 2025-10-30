Revival of Treasure Island pirate show is planned for ‘26

The pirate show at Treasure Island and the long-latent dragon show at ExCal are in HalloScreamFest plans.

All that Kelly Warnell wants is to sail the high seas of Las Vegas, metaphorically speaking. Well hear shouts of “Ahoy!” once more from the Strip, if the self-dubbed “mischief maker” has her way.

Warnell plans to bring back the original “The Battle of Buccaneer Bay” pirate show at Treasure Island. She has visions of reviving the dragon show outside Excalibur. She fancies a revival of “Masquerade Show in the Sky” at the Rio.

Warnell is not to be underestimated. The woman clad in a green-velvet, superhero-fashioned pantsuit on Tuesday at The Overlook is the lead creator of HallowScreamCon and HallowScreamFest, which will debut in Oct. 1-4 in Las Vegas. The former will be staged at Las Vegas Convention Center South Halls and Luxor’s Hyper X Arena. The latter will spread with attractions across the city, including Area15, the Arts District and Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Warnell and her creative team unspooled some of the details Tuesday at The Overlook at BLVD. More than 20 full-scale, Halloween-themed activations are planned. Warnell stayed at 30 hotels over the years, beginning 27 years ago at Excalibur, and ending there for Tuesday’s announcement.

After the formal presentation, the visionary coyly said, “Some of the things we’ve been talking about — I don’t know if I should be telling you this, really …”

“We’ve been speaking to MGM about bringing back the moat okay, we’ve been speaking to MGM about bringing the dragon back up out of the moat for the first time in 22 years,” smiled Warnell, who has been working on this project for three decades. “We’ve already greed to bring the pirates back, all on the second of October, one night only.”

Warnell reps some members of the original pirate-show cast. She’s enlisted veteran stunt pro Simon Rhee (whose credits range from “Presumed Innocent” to “Naked Gun”). Less certain is her interest in “Show in the Sky,” where she says only, “We’re looking at the Rio, to bring back the floats.”

This all amounts top a massive renovation project. The original Pirate show at T.I. closed in 2003 after opening with the hotel in 1993. Kenny Ortega-directed “Sirens of T.I.” followed and shut down in 2013. As Warnell noted, the dragon show at ExCal closed in 2003 (my hand up, I don’t recall ever seeing it). “Show in the Sky,” under the direction of veteran Vegas entertainment pro Blair Farrington, shut down in 2013 after a 16-year run.

The folks at Rio would need to be on board. Hotel President Patrick Miller said Wednesday he was not yet aware of the concept, but he does love fun ideas. Warnell’s team will be dealing with vintage, or even ancient, equipment. But Warnell will not be dissuaded. “I want to bring it all back,” she says. “I love this town, and I have for a very long time.”

‘Trump’ is back

John DiDomenico returns his Donald Trump personal to Randy Rainbow’s show at Westgate’s International Theater on Thursday night. The comic performer will introduce Rainbow, probably interact with the headliner and beat it. Rainbow has built a web empire with his series, “The Randy Rainbow Show,” filled with mock interviews with newsmakers in his musical-theater style.

DiDomenico recorded a clip for Rainbow, which is usually presented on tour. But since he’s in Vegas, we’re doin’ it live. DiDomenico says he’s a little uneasy about rolling with Trump in a decidedly anti-MAGA performance, but says, “I can use the same line to a pro-Trump or anti-Trump crowd, and somehow they both laugh,” he says. DiDomenico has been performing as Trump since the “Celebrity Apprentice” says, and says, “I cannot believe I’m still doing this.”

where he “interviews” public figures using edited clips of real footage. His fame grew during the 2016 presidential election as his musical parodies skewering candidates went viral.

Cool Hang Alert

A show we really enjoyed some time ago at The Duomo at the Rio has returns to Notoriety Live at 5 p.m. Friday. The Cotton Club Revue “Scatz n Hornz!” interactive show is back. Created by Renee Davis Walters, the show throws it back to the Roaring ’20s at the famous Cotton Club in Harlem. The show showcases Lena Horne, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and Sammy Davis Jr., among others. The show also features the comedy of Moms Mabley, and the Cotton Club Dancers. Intel at NotorietyLive.com.

