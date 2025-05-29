Resorts World Theatre to trim capacity in summer break

Resorts World Theatre is lowering capacity while adding flexibility as it goes dark for the summer.

As reported in this column about three weeks ago, the venue is creating a general-admission area in the lower-orchestra section. The work is being done after Janet Jackson closes her current run Saturday, premiering the new digs Sept. 10.

The theater’s updated capacity is 4,869 (combination of GA and seated) and 4,561 (fully seated). Those details were announced Thursday by AEG Presents, which books the theater in an exclusive partnership with the resort.

The venue opened in December 2021 with a 5,000 capacity, a beautifully conceived venue but lacking the free-flowing, party atmosphere many artists prefer with a GA setup. VIP amenities are also being added.

AEG Presents Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds said in a statement, “The added flexibility and VIP accommodations this renovation will bring, allow us to book even more world-class artists and special events, further cementing Resort World Theatre’s status as a leading entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip and globally.”

Celine Dion, who was known to prefer the original theater design, was to open the venue in November 2021. Carrie Underwood moved in as the premiere performer, with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan playing the venue’s first residencies. Michael Bublé, Kevin Hart, Sam Hunt, Theo Von, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Bert Kreischer and Tony Hinchcliffe have played the room.

Reps for Dion have not returned requests for comment regarding the superstar’s thoughts or input about the renovation. Dion is still considered on-hold for her return to Resorts World.

Montreal theater design firm Scéno Plus is back to lead the renovation. This is the company that worked on the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was renovated with a GA option in September 2019; and Dolby Live at Park MGM, which opened with GA flexibility in December 2016. PH Live at Planet Hollywood, The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, The Pearl at the Palms and The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan all have GA setups.

L’Acoustics remains the sound provider in the theater’s impressive audio system, boasting more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. Acoustics, site lines and comfort have never been an issue for this venue, which is upgrading to give its artists a choice in aesthetics.

