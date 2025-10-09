Report: No Doubt to headline Sphere in ’26

According to a report from TMZ, No Doubt is set for for six shows running May through June.

No Doubt has played Huntridge Theater, Thomas & Mack Center and The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel in its enduring career. Gwen Stefani headlined a solo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

But they’ve not performed anywhere like Sphere. Until now.

According to an exclusive by TMZ, the band is set to headline the Bulbous Wonder for six shows (for now) running May through June next year.

Sphere officials have not responded to requests for official confirmation. But the venue’s official IG page seemed to tease to the series by posting Sphere as a giant orange. This is likely a reference to No Doubt’s roots in Orange County.

The band also posted a video montage on IG on Thursday afternoon, hinting at a soon-to-be-announced project. And, Oct. 10 is the 30th anniversary of the album “Tragic Kingdom,” the band’s best-selling album to date.

Stefani is billed by the outlet as the first female headliner at Sphere. Actually, star DJ Sara Landry owns that distinction, as she headlines Oct. 17 in the Unity electronic-music festival.

Stefani starred in the “Just a Girl” residency at Planet Hollywood (PH Live today) from 2018-2021. No Doubt played the new incarnation of The Joint in 2009, and the original venue in 2002 and 1999.

The band headlined the T&M in 2001 and 1997. And, pre-international fame and in the theater’s heyday, they played the Huntridge in January 1994.

