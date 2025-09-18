Recording superstar to headline Allegiant Stadium next summer

Ed Sheeran is set to play Allegiant Stadium next July in his “Loop” tour.

The recording superstar will play Allegiant Stadium on July 18, as part of his just-announced North American “Loop” tour. Sheeran announced the show Thursday morning. His latest album, “Play,” was relesased last week.

Genereal on sale is Sept. 26. Fans can register at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets.

Sheeran is in town this weekend for the iHeart Radio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

Accordig to a news release, the tour “promises an all new set design with new songs from his recently released album, Play, as well as fan favorites and some classics added in. His most recent “Mathematics” tour smashed attendance records all around the globe before wrapping earlier this year.”

Sheeran played Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 30 2023 on that tour, the date postponed because of set-installation issues prior to the show.

