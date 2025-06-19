Read his lips: Terry Fator can hold a show without puppets

Terry Fator is using his puppets sparingly in his first show with Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Terry Fator is sharing his “life lessons” in his upcoming sh0w with the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

One of those lessons is, he can sing with a symphony and leave his puppets in the trunk.

“It’s almost all going to be me,” the ventriloquial star says of his first appearance with the Philharmonic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Hall. “There’s only one little segment in the first act that has puppets, and a couple of segments in the second act that has puppets.”

Fator fronted a country-rock outfit called Texas the Band.before he was a professional ventriloquist. He can sing effectively, in his own voice, in any style. The headliner great range is well-known among fans. For a time he hosted shows at Parlour lounge at The Mirage, after his production at his self-named theater.

Expect some Rat Pack-esque selections, pop, Great American Songbook, Broadway classics, an original or two. Michael Orland, pianist and vocal coach on “American Idol” for 16 seasons, is music director. New York City-based conductor Ryan Shirar (“The Four Phantoms”) takes that role in The Smith Center performance.

“This show is going to be a conglomeration of all styles of music, a little bit of opera, even,” Fator says. “And so you just never know what you’re going to get. It’s a really we’re going to take you through an amazing musical journey.”

Fator will duet with celeb-tribute puppets David Bowie, Elton John, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. The fictional Francisco Francisco (accent based on Antonio Banderas) will be out for “The Girl from Ipanema.”

But this is very much a musical production, over the comedy.

“We are adding an extra rehearsal, for this show, to make sure we get it right,” Philharmonic Executive Director Alice Sauro says. The Phil teamed with Fator over the past holiday season in “A Very Vegas Christmas.

The director says, “It only makes sense to keep that magic alive with another collaboration with such a talented performer.”

Fator is contemplative as he has just turned 60 on Tuesday. He’s continuously reviewing his stage show at The Strat Theater (where he has moved into the 7 p.m. time slot), and evolving his act. Partnering with orchestras is a new frontier.

“This is a first for me,” Fator says. “I was in a band for 15 years, but nothing like this. I think it’s going to be quite meaningful. I think people are going to be going through every emotion, from laughing to to reflection to heartfelt. You know, there might even be a few tears.”

Speaking of Phil …

Phil Rosenthal, the Emmy Award-winning writer and producer of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” returns to VegasVille with the eight season of “his hit Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil.”

Rosenthal canvassed — canvassed, I tell you! — the city’s delicious culinary scene for an episode to premiere Wednesday night. Rosenthal visited Best Friend at Park MGM, Don’s Prime at Fontainebleau, Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District, Luv-It Frozen Custard in downtown Las Vegas, Gritz Café in west Las Vegas and Big Dan Shanxi Taste and Milpa in Spring Valley.

The Las Vegas episode includes appearances from Chef Roy Choi at Best Friend, and “Everybody Loves Raymond” co-stars Brad Garrett and Ray Romano at at Don’s Prime.

Rosenthal headlines Palazzo Theatre on Nov. 1. Rosenthal will take part in a moderated chat, then an audience Q&A. He will serve up stories of his life, his television career, food, travel, friends and family.

What about Elvis?

Tom Brady calls the new Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau the “Smithsonian of Sports Artifacts.” But there is more than sports in the second-level museum. Displayed under glass are the suit and shoes Elvis Presley wore in the press event on February 26, 1969, when he signed his contract to perform at International Hotel. Why is this on display? Because Vegas.

Mas Moss

Las Vegas tavern visionary and busy author P Moss’ latest crime-fiction novel, “Screwing Sinatra,” is available for pre-order at barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com, among other sites. The release date is Sept. 16. Intertwined in his writing efforts, Moss has founded Double Down Saloon on Paradise Road (three somersaults from Virgin Hotels), Triple Down Saloon at the Punk Rock Museum, and Frankie’s Tiki Room on West Charleston Boulevard.

Moss’ latest tome focuses on the title character’s relationship with then Sen. Jack Kennedy and gangster Sam Giancana in 1960, as the two figures conspire to fix that year’s presidential election.

From the sleeve, the book “focuses on one of the most celebrated performers in pop culture and his connections to the mob and political power. Immerse yourself in the golden age of Las Vegas when the stars that made it the center of the entertainment world ruled the Strip!” Sinatra had a big voice. So does Moss.

Cool Hang Alert

The tinkling tones of dueling pianos emanate from the Sahara, where Scott Ellis & Company play 8;30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Fridays shows are at Casbar Lounge, Saturdays are at Alizo Ultra Lounge. Timeless hits, boundless energy, no cover, no charge for parking. Be armed with requests (within reason). Go to Saharalasvegas.com for intel.

