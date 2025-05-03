R&B legend to play annual Raiders event at Allegiant Stadium

Mark Davis has signed a legend, and not for the first time, for a Raiders event.

Mark Davis knows how to throw a shindig. He brought in Diana Ross to perform at the team’s VIP party in 2022 when Cliff Branch was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ross and Lady Gaga played The Dinner Party on Super Bowl Eve at Fontainebleau in 2024. Davis ordered up a vintage Vegas-styled showroom and classic dinner show for the event.

Davis is at it again, signing a legend at the team’s Silver & Black Gala. Stevie Wonder is the headliner at the second annual event, set for May 17 at Allegiant Stadium. The event is VIP, invitation-only, no cost to enter for those with invites, with money raised on-site for The Raiders Foundation’s mental-health initiatives.

Dinner is served on the Raiders’ home turf. Wonder’s stage will be in the end zone.

“This is a party for about a thousand of our greatest friends and closest friends and family,” Davis says. “We want to raise money, but there is no pressure. We want people to come in and have a good time.”

Davis has become an expert in the fancy philanthropic Las Vegas culture over the past several years. Last month he forked over more than $100,000 at Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Black & White Gala. Davis donated generously to the upcoming “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” production, and — for real — won the open bidding to serve as a roadie for Woman of the Year honoree Debbie Gibson.

“There’s going to be a silent auction, a live auction, and and a way with a QR code or something where people can actually give to the cause,” Davis says. “That’s what the gala’s about, every year, all the money that’s raised will go to mental-health initiatives.”

Honorees and additional entertainers are to be announced.

The fundraiser for the Raiders Foundation was held at Cristal Ballroom at the Wynn last year, a successful event of a little more than 1,000 guests. David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Pia Toscano, Jordin Sparks, Loren Allred, Andra Day and Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee all performed.

Sensing the gala could expand quickly, Davis booked his own stadium. The first of what might be an annual, and signature, Raider celebration in Las Vegas.

“We hope so. I think it’s going to be a great, great event. It’s a great place to do it,” Davis says. “We want it to be an ongoing thing. We’re excited about it.”

Tease this …

We have a good read on the American Music Awards site for the show’s return to Las Vegas on May 26. Think blue … And Jennifer Lopez hosts.

Cool Hang Alert

More on this gent in an upcoming post, probably in the nextr 24. The CD release party for Frankie Moreno’s “An Ocean Away” is 5 p.m. Sunday at Notoriety Live. This is a listening party and stage chat, hosted by yours truly. Only 200 CDs are being issued, for those attending the event. Go to NotorietyLive.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.