‘Rat Pack’ turns 25, then brakes; Hope Road delays a piece of its show

In a tale of two shows, “The Rat Pack is Back” takes a rare dark, while Hope Road pushes back “Day Experience.”

Over the past month “The Rat Pack is Back” has celebrated its 25th anniversary in Las Vegas, and, Bob Marley’s Hope Road has opened at Mandalay Bay.

One is a spirited celebration of unity, brotherhood and mind-altering substances. The other is Hope Road.

The two shows don’t seem to have a lot in common, culturally or musically. But they are adjusting their schedules (“Rat Pack” going dark for two weeks), offering discounts (20 percent for both), and delaying an announced component of its production (which is happening for Hope Road).

That’s amore

Indefatigable since it opened under then-producer David Cassidy in 1999, “The Rat Pack Is Back” also marked its 10th anniversary at the Copa Room at Tuscany Suites. But soon after that boffo performance, the show is taking a rare dark period from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, and offering a 20 percent discount for all shows on its official ratpackisback.com website.

This is a rare move for producer Dick Feeney’s Golden-Era production. “Rat Pack” has been an Energizer Bunny among Vegas shows, surviving crisscrossing copyright infringement lawsuits in its early years, and keeping its crowd during a half-dozen venue relocations.

The show’s appeal is its consistency, and the commitment of co-stars Chris Jason as Frank, Drew Anthony as Dean and Kyle Diamond as Sammy. The jokes are delivered expertly — in Anthony’s hands, the antiquated line, “How did all these people get in my room?” (still draws in laughs). The tunes are classics, and Lon Bronson’s band is filled with A-plus players.

The show has effectively survived the deaths of every member of the Rat Pack, and most of their original fans. But it cruises because of its dinner-show value. Tickets are about $150 for dinner at the great Bistecca Italian Steakhouse, followed by the full stage show (and free parking for everyone at Tuscany).

The show is scaled sensibly, with comparatively low break-even ticket point in a 120-seat room.

Feeney is unflinching in the face of such challenges. During the anniversary show, he ticked off a list of fun facts about the production. Only “Mystere” at Treasure Island and “Tournament of Kings” at Excalibur have run longer, among current Las Vegas residency productions other than “Rat Pack.” The success is no fluke, making this dark period a concern for such a bellwether show.

Hope for the road

On the Strip, “Hope Road” has opened only one of its two walk-through experiences, “The Show.” This is an exciting, galvanizing concept, a winding tour of Marley’s reggae upbringing in Trench Town with a cast of 41, including many from Jamaica. Color-splashed sets include the Dance Hall entrance, a fun replica of Marley’s 1973 VW bus, a spirited 3D presentation with remixes of Marley’s music.

New groups start on the hour, moving from venue to venue, taking in the Marley spirit. Shows start at 5 p.m., with a $50 “summer discount” for premium tickets (down from $70).

You might remember, and we sure do, “Day Experience” was the complementary attraction. This was originally presented as a separate, music-driven show with “immersive digital and analog installations.” But “Day Experience” has not seen the light of day. Maybe it will open in the fall, or later, but we’re told it’ll come together.

Show reps say producers from FiveCurrents entertainment company, along withe Cedella and Ziggy Marley, are focusing on “The Show” at the moment. There is no official explanation otherwise as to the delay, but both were expected to open concurrently.

We love the Hope Road concept, sentiment, the cast, and investment in something truly unique to Las Vegas. The attraction took over a Vegas amenity that is on its way out — a buffet. Situated just off the casino floor, the reggae revival is a roll of the dice. The lyric “luck be a lady” might not be from Trench Town. But in today’s Las Vegas, it applies.

Cool Hang Alert

Striking while the iron is hot, Mark Shunock has cued up “The Music of Coldplay” as the theme for the upcoming Monday’s Dark show at The Space. The Kiss Cam will focus on Shunock and his wife, Cheryl Daro, who are set to sing. The show benefits Las Vegas Elite boxing, a non-profit gym that focuses on young local residents. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., go to thespacelv.com

Ten fun facts about "The Rat Pack is Back"

(As submitted upon request to producer Dick Feeney)

1. "The Rat Pack is Back" is the third-longest currently and continuously running show in Las Vegas behind The Tournament of Kings and Mystere.

2. "The Rat Pack Is Back" produced by David Cassidy officially opened at the Desert Inn hotel‑casino's Starlight Lounge in Las Vegas on July 18, 1999. It played there through the rest of 1999 before relocating to the Sahara in March 2000.

After closing in April of 2002 Dick Feeney opened his version called "The Tribute to Frank, Sammy, Joey and Dean" in May of 2002 and shortly thereafter purchased the trademark name from Cassidy and opened his newly scripted version in May 2002.

3. The show has totaled over 8,000 performaces, entertained some 5 million people in Las Vegas as well as over 300 theaters nationally and internationally.

4. "The Rat Pack Is Back" is the only show in Las Vegas to receive an award proclamation from the Congress of the United States.

5. In Las Vegas and touring casts the show has featured 21 Franks, 16 Deans and 12 Sammys.

6. In July of 2015 the show moved to Tuscany Suites, who renamed the showroom the Copa Room as tribute to the Sands Hotel and the original 1960 shows with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop.

7. Frank Sinatra hated to nickname Rat Pack and never used it, calling those shows "The Summit" in a tongue and cheek reference to world leaders meetings at that time.

8. The present Las Vagas cast of Chris Jason, Kyle Diamond and Drew Anthony have been with the show for 9, 19 and 19 years respectively.

9. "The Rat Pack is Back" is the only Las Vegas-based show to be invited to and perform at the world famous Montreal Jazz Festival.

10. "The Rat Pack is Back" Musical Director Lon Bronson met Dick Feeney in 1983, and they have been working together and collaborating on shows ever since.