Raiders to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer at Sunday’s Titans game

Eric Allen will be honored with a presentation of his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at Sunday’s Raiders-Titans game.

Eric Allen and Aloe Blacc are co-headlining the Raiders-Titans game Sunday. Separately, we emphasize.

Allen, the great former Raiders (and Eagles) cornerback, will be honored at halftime with a presentation of his Professional Football Hall of Fame ring. Allen was inducted this past August.

Blacc will perform “The Man,” his 2014 album “Lift Your Spirit,” with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band. The song reached No. 1 in the U.K, and No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard charts.

The pregame show is a moment recognizing pediatric cancer survivors, with Perrico’s band playing the musical accompaniment.

The battle of 1-4 teams kicks off at 1:05 p.m. As always, arrive about 45 minutes early for pre-show frivolity.

To the Point

The bolstered Bronx Wanderers just cleared their latest weekend at South Point Showroom. This is the best version of the family act in its 10 years in Las Vegas, and (probably) ever.

The addition of a horn section and string players have added a new dimension to the set list. “Live and Let Die” was especially impressive. This song could have gone off the course very easily (particularly less than a week after Paul McCartney’s powerhouse rendition at Allegiant Stadium). But the band delivered, with an effective use of three (!) fire units. Sir Paul had 20, but he can afford it.

The Bronx crew is back Nov. 11-13, again Dec. 20-21 and 26-27. This weekend its the Texas Tenors, and from Tuesday through Thursday, Jay White’s Neil Diamond tribute. Motown stalwarts Human Nature return Oct. 24-26. Value entertainment, personal attention and free parking goes a long way in VegasVille.

Competition and ComplexCon

Verzuz, the groundbreaking music battle series created by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, is partnering with pioneering culture platform Complex. The collaboration debuts at ComplexCon Las Vegas on Oct. 25 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

The matchup of Cash Money Records and No Limit Records kicks off the series at ComplexCon at Las Vegas on Oct. 25.

Cash Money, founded in the 1990s by by execs (and brothers) Birdman and Slim, has boosted the careers of such artists as Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile. Master P established No Limit, powered by Snoop Dogg and Mystikal, among others.

The most recent battle featured on the Verzuz Instagram feed was 2022, with reggaeton trend-setters DJ Nelson and DJ Luny.

Each Verzuz event features two artists trading their biggest hits in a round-by-round format. It is at once a competition, show and historic celebration. Famous Verzuz battles have featured Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, and Brandy vs. Monica.

Cool Hang potential

VooDoo Lounge still sits atop James Trees’ fantastic High Steaks at the Rio. That long-standing, high-rising hotspot is ripe for refresh. I would wonder, and expect, that Team Trees has designs on the space.

Cool Hang Alert

It’s Sonic Shakers (Saturday), Red Eye Gin (Sunday) and Tommy Peacock (Monday) at ever-active Sand Dollar Lounge at Polaris and Spring Mountain. Show times are 10 p.m. No cover, 21-over. As always, try the pizza.

