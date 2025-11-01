Raiders to honor legendary UNLV championship team at Allegiant Stadium

From left, Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tar ...
From left, Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tarkanian in the middle (hidden) celebrate after UNLV's national championship victory in Denver on April 2, 1990. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carol Davis, wife of former Raiders coach, general manager and owner Al Davis, signs a plaque f ...
Carol Davis, wife of former Raiders coach, general manager and owner Al Davis, signs a plaque for the Al Davis Memorial torch at Allegiant Stadium before the team's game against the Saints on Sept. 21, 2020. (Raiders)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, with former Raiders defensive back George Atkinson b ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, with former Raiders defensive back George Atkinson before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Robert "Kool" Bell and Kool and the Gang headlines Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, through Saturday, Oc ...
Robert "Kool" Bell and Kool and the Gang headlines Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, through Saturday, Oct. 7 at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas. (KFTA Entertainment)
UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian celebrates with three of his Runnin' Rebel alumni after they were se ...
UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian celebrates with three of his Runnin' Rebel alumni after they were selected in the first round of the NBA draft at New York's Madison Square Garden, June 26, 1991. From left are: Stacey Augmon, picked by the Atlanta Hawks; Greg Anthony, picked by the New York Knicks; Larry Johnson, the top pick overall of the Charlotte Hornets; and Tarkanian. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
UNLV Rebels forward Larry Johnson (4) performs a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's bas ...
UNLV Rebels forward Larry Johnson (4) performs a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's basketball championship game against the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colo., April 2, 1990. The Rebels defeated Duke 103-73. (Review-Journal File)
Raiders to honor legendary UNLV championship team at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2025 - 6:00 am
 
Updated November 1, 2025 - 8:22 am

The team that lifted Las Vegas to national prominence long before major-league sports hit the city is being honored Sunday prior to the Raiders-Jaguars game at Allegiant Stadium.

The 1990 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels national championship team is reuniting to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch lighting. The event marks the 35th anniversary of that team’s title run. The Rebels dropped Duke 103-73 in the final. The 30-point margin remains the biggest rout in the championship game’s history.

Game time is 1:05 p.m.

Along with that moment, the First Lady of Raider Nation and a player who exemplified the Silver & Black on and off the field are being honored.

A moment of silence and a video montage will pay tribute to Carol Davis, the wife of Al Davis and mother of franchise owner Mark Davis, just prior to the national anthem. The Al Davis Memorial Torch will be lit in her honor, along with the late George Atkinson.

Davis died Oct. 24 at age 93. Atkinson died Monday at age 78. Davis was first to light the Al Davis Torch at Allegiant Stadium, a ceremonial ushering in of the team’s new chapter in Las Vegas.

Atkinson was among Davis’s closest friends among Raiders alumni, usually seated in the owner’s box at Allegiant Stadium. A video tribute is set for the break between the first and second quarters.

Davis said Friday that a black shield with Atkinson’s No. 43 will be placed on the tall pillar high above and behind the end zone opposite the torch.

Halftime entertainment is the legendary R&B band Kool & The Gang, led by co-founder Robert “Kool” Bell, blended with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band. The set list is a groove-friendly medley of “Jungle Boogie,” “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night, “Get Down on It,” and “Celebration.” In short, the type of halftime show that would be kicked up a notch if the home team is winning.

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton” on Broadway, sings the national anthem. Sunday’s is among the Raiders’ strongest in-game productions yet. Arrive 45 minutes before kickoff to take it all in.

Cool Hang Alert

Throwback showman Art Vargas plays The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. A master of the stage, Vargas inhabits the classics and leaves nothing on the court (a tennis term, that). Popular chanteuse Laura Shaffer is guest star. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

