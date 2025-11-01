Raiders to honor legendary UNLV championship team at Allegiant Stadium

The team that lifted Las Vegas to national prominence long before major-league sports hit the city is being honored Sunday prior to the Raiders-Jaguars game at Allegiant Stadium.

The 1990 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels national championship team is reuniting to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch lighting. The event marks the 35th anniversary of that team’s title run. The Rebels dropped Duke 103-73 in the final. The 30-point margin remains the biggest rout in the championship game’s history.

Game time is 1:05 p.m.

Along with that moment, the First Lady of Raider Nation and a player who exemplified the Silver & Black on and off the field are being honored.

A moment of silence and a video montage will pay tribute to Carol Davis, the wife of Al Davis and mother of franchise owner Mark Davis, just prior to the national anthem. The Al Davis Memorial Torch will be lit in her honor, along with the late George Atkinson.

Davis died Oct. 24 at age 93. Atkinson died Monday at age 78. Davis was first to light the Al Davis Torch at Allegiant Stadium, a ceremonial ushering in of the team’s new chapter in Las Vegas.

Atkinson was among Davis’s closest friends among Raiders alumni, usually seated in the owner’s box at Allegiant Stadium. A video tribute is set for the break between the first and second quarters.

Davis said Friday that a black shield with Atkinson’s No. 43 will be placed on the tall pillar high above and behind the end zone opposite the torch.

Halftime entertainment is the legendary R&B band Kool & The Gang, led by co-founder Robert “Kool” Bell, blended with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band. The set list is a groove-friendly medley of “Jungle Boogie,” “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night, “Get Down on It,” and “Celebration.” In short, the type of halftime show that would be kicked up a notch if the home team is winning.

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton” on Broadway, sings the national anthem. Sunday’s is among the Raiders’ strongest in-game productions yet. Arrive 45 minutes before kickoff to take it all in.

