Raiders tap deep roster of superstars for Allegiant Stadium performances

About 40 headliners have played halftime shows for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium — big-name performers including Ice Cube, Carlos Santana, Marshmello and Billy Gibbons.

The Raiders’ in-game entertainment is a study in acrobatics, and not just from Jabbawockeez, who are among the cavalcade of stars who have performed during games at Allegiant Stadium.

The roster of superstars who have played at Raiders home dates shows an inventive game plan and a remarkably deep bench. A partial list of the 40 includes Steve Aoki, Carlos Santana, Neal Schon of Journey, Gladys Knight, Marie Osmond, Ice Cube, Ludacris, Too Short, Sammy Hagar, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, Yolanda Adams, Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons of Run-DMC, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge, Cypress Hill, Billy Gibbons, Flo Rida and even the Grambling State University Marching Band.

Criss Angel has hung upside down from the venue’s roof (until escaping). Blue Man Group has startled locals and visiting fans alike. Wayne Newton has sung the national anthem with the Las Vegas Academy Singers. The rock triumvirate of guitar great Orianthi, drumming master Cindy Blackman Santana and ex-Prince bassist Rhonda Smith, under the title The Band 3, premiered at December’s Raiders-Jaguars game.

Last week it was classic rock stalwart George Thorogood, performing “Bad to the Bone” and “Who Do You Love” with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band at the stage near the base of the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

The area between the bandstand and bar has become a popular commingling point in the pregame and halftime shows (we are still working on a title for that space, but it seems velvet ropes might be in its future). The halftime headliners have waded through a crush of fans behind the stage.

Owner Mark Davis has set the overarching vision for the in-game entertainment. He works closely with Brad Phinney, the NFL club’s senior vice president and chief experience officer, in creating a show beyond what is happening on the field. The challenge at Allegiant Stadium is producing entertainment for a crowd that is largely made up of visiting fans (Saturday’s crowd showed a sea of 49ers red).

But the team has held true to its largely classic rock/hip-hop underpinnings, playing expressly to Silver and Black tastes. All headliners wear Raiders jerseys.

Davis says he was inspired by the team’s days in Los Angeles and the star power that its pro teams harnessed.

“I really learned how to match the team and entertainment when we moved to L.A. in ’82 and Jerry Buss was just starting Showtime with the Lakers,” Davis said in an August 2022 chat as the team celebrated the late Cliff Branch’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. “Those games at the Forum had a lot of personalities, with Jack Nicholson sitting courtside, and he’d bring people like Dyan Cannon. So, I learned how going to the game could be an experience, and it wasn’t just about watching the game.

“In Las Vegas, we can offer so much entertainment that is different from anywhere else in the league.”

His team’s expanded entertainment focus has included hiring Diana Ross to headline (at a cost of at least $1 million, according to industry rates) the Branch party at a Canton country club. Also, Ross and Lady Gaga were among the headliners brought in for the Raiders Dinner Party at a custom-designed showroom at the Fontainebleau the night before Super Bowl 58 in February 2024. Stevie Wonder played a full concert at the Raiders Silver &Black Gala at Allegiant Stadium in May.

The team’s entertainment evolution is to feature halftime performers playing live with Perrico’s band. Hagar previously jammed with Perrico’s crew alongside bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Vic Johnson. Thorogood and his sax man, Buddy Leach, joined the band Saturday.

Davis was inspired nostalgically to hire local musicians. The 15-member Perrico band concept arrived from the Del Courtney Band from the old Oakland Raiders days. Courtney’s outfit played at the team’s original home at Frank Youell Field.

“They were part of the whole experience. They had a corner of the stadium, or they were on the field,” said Davis, who first saw the band when he was 8 or 9 years old. “And you know, Del would be up there and he was the bandleader. I liked seeing him there.”

Naturally, everything plays better when the Raiders are winning. (“Just Win, Baby” is the franchise’s historic motto after all.) Being up two touchdowns on the Chiefs when the halftime show starts is music to the home team’s ears.

Raiders Entertainment at Allegiant Stadium

Full List of Performers

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Marie Osmond

Gladys Knight

Carnell Johnson

Judith Hill

Brian Flores

Neal Schon

Yolanda Adams

Tinashe

Generald Wilson

Vanessa Hudgens

Montell Jordan

Tori Kelly

Wayne Newton

Jordin Sparks

Santana

Michelle Williams

JoJo

Pia Toscano

Tower of Power

Maelyn Jarmon

Joe Satriani

Yolanda Adams

Mickey Guyton

Sheila E

Babyface

Phillipa Soo

Katharine McPhee

Lalah Hathaway

Lindsey Stirling

Samantha Irvin

Mickey Thomas

The War And Treaty

Danielle Bradbery

Stephani Parker

Bucky Heard

HALFTIME/PREGAME

Steve Aoki

Ice Cube

Too $hort

Judith Hill

Carlos Santana

Criss Angel

Ludacris

Grambling State Band

Marshmello

Richie McDonald

Sammy Hagar

Dizzy Wright & Robbie Tripp

Rev Run & DJ DeBarge

Dionne Warwick

Lil Jon

Sister Sledge

Nelly

Sublime With Rome

Don Felder

Orianthi

Iggy Azalea

John Fogerty

T-Pain

John Kay

Lil Wayne

Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Quik

T.I.

Rick Ross

Rachel Platten

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Jabbawockeez

Treach, Big Boi, Too $hort

War

Flo Rida

Cypress Hill

Steve Stevens

Billy F. Gibbons

The Band 3

311

George Thorogood