Raiders summon Earth, Wind & Fire for halftime of Bears game

Earth, Wind & Fire play their first halftime show at Sunday’s Raiders-Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders need some big hits Sunday, and the stars of Earth, Wind & Fire are suiting up.

The legendary funk/R&B/soul/disco band is playing the halftime show at Allegiant Stadium as the Silver and Black face the Bears.

In their first such NFL performance, EWF will unleash “Boogie Wonderland,” “Groove Tonight,” and “September.” We can’t yet say if the lyric will be changed to, “Do you remember, the 28th night of September.”

Vocalist Philip Bailey, bassist Verdine White and percussionist-vocalist Ralph Johnson will perform with the 15-piece David Perrico and the Raiders House Band.

EWF returns to The Venetian Theatre for nine shows Oct. 10-25, the latest in their ongoing, recurring engagement at the venue. The band also performed “A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September” on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night, a show originating from the Hollywood Bowl.

Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste and Janelle Monáe were among the stars featured. The show celebrated the 50th anniversary of EWF’s performance at the famed venue, with the band performing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The show is still streaming on the Paramount+ app.

Las Vegas native and touring performer Stephani Parker will sing the national anthem. It is her second performance after her rendition prior to last season’s game against the Jaguars. Mariachi Nuestras Raices will perform in the pregame party. Community leader Jerry Robinson will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Kickoff is 1:25, arrive 45 minutes or so early to catch the show.

Livin’ Barge

Perrico and his Pop Strings band headlined Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace late-night Fridays and Saturdays from 2016 up until the venue closed after the pandemic. Their next residency has been Allegiant Stadium. Not a bad jump.

But Perrico misses the Barge days, saying, “I’m still getting e-mail inquiries on my website asking if we’re still playing the Barge. I have to tell them not only are we gone, so is Cleopatra.”

The venue rocks anew as Caspian’s Caviar and Cocktails, live, no-cover music Tuesdays through Sundays.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.