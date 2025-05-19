Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium charity gala: Stevie Wonder, a $1M book, and more

The Raiders drew an invitation-only VIP crowd of abut 1,000 for the second Silver & Black Gala at Allegiant Stadium.

Mark Davis honored the late Elaine Wynn and purchased a gorgeous book for $1 million. A dinner with Davis, Tom Brady and Charles Woodson was auctioned for $300,000. Stevie Wonder unspooled his greatest hits, as attendees grooved in the red zone.

The second annual Raiders Silver & Black Gala was staged for the first time at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. With an invite-only, VIP crowd of about 1,000 seated on the artificial turf, the team donated a total of $1 million ($250K each) to four Nevada charities: Campus for Hope, Solutions for Change, Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada and Boys Town Nevada.

Raiders Foundation Executive Director Kari Uyehara and Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan steered the Foundation’s second gala. The first event supporting mental-health initiatives was held last year at the Wynn.

The night’s Commitment to Excellence Award winners honorees Gary and Debbie Ackerman, owners of Gaudin Motor Company and founders of Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and Ackerman Center; and Imagine Dragons front man Dan Reynolds.

The honorees are philanthropic forces in Las Vegas. Ackerman’s annual event is also held at Allegiant Stadium. Imagine Dragons’ annual Tyler Robinson Foundation gala returns to the Strip on Sept. 12, at Aria.

Davis also celebrated his 70th during the event, showered with a Raiders’ cake and sparklers carried to the scene by silver-and-black clad showgirls.

Davis was seated at the head table, naturally, numbered 1960, the year the team was founded. At his left was an unoccupied seat with the nameplate “Elaine Wynn,” a champion of the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas and the very stadium in which the event was staged.

The Raiders’ owner lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch to honor Wynn and his father and franchise founder Al Davis.

“When we moved to Las Vegas, Elaine opened her arms with unconditional love and friendship, and welcomed me to her city.” Davis said from the stage. “For that, I will forever be grateful.”

Davis also premiered “Raiders: The Opus,” a 936-page book celebrating the team’s history from its inception to its move to Las Vegas.

Some 1,300 images were pulled for the book, which took four years to create. “The Opus” comes with a replica Al Davis torch as its book stand, and a case designed after the Raiders’ equipment trunk. The books are numbered 00-99, dubbed the Silver Torch Edition.

Raiders Super Bowl MVPs Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Plunkett and Marcus Allen signed a print of a painting by Todd Marinovich. Plunkett and Allen were in attendance Saturday. The players have signed a print of a painting by ex-Raider Todd Marinovich that is included in the Silver Torch Edition.

Issue No. 00, honoring the late Raider great Jim Otto, will be displayed in the Raiders Hall of Fame. No. 1 was auctioned at the gala. Davis promised to match any $1 million bid. When none came down, he bought No. 1 himself.

Woodson took the stage during the auction of a dinner with Davis and Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champ and current Raiders investor. Woodson and Brady were college teammates at Michigan. The “tuck rule” fumble in the 2001 AFC divisional playoff game (technically January 2002) is a wide-open topic of discussion.

The clip of that play, still painful for Raiders fans, was played on the big screen.

“We have three of America’s most wanted, in the same place, at the same time,” Woodson said. “When you’re at a dinner with Mr. Davis, you can talk about anything, the move from Oakland to Las Vegas … You all saw the ‘tuck rule’ play, and a lot of you remember how I stood there in the cold, after that game, and told the world that it was (b——-t). So, you get to hear me say that to Tom Brady, face-to-face.”

The two debated this still-controversial turn of events in an episode of ESPN “30 for 30.”

Also from the live auction, the opportunity to participate in the pregame coin flip for a regular-season home game went for $50,000. (or $25K per side). The winner gets a behind-the-scenes tour and a meet with that game’s halftime entertainment.

The night’s featured performer, Wonder performed a full, 90-minute show, featuring all of his hits, including “Sir Duke,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “Superstition.” Early in the set he called out “Happy Birthday” to honor Davis.

The Motown legend was not the only performer. Pop star and “American Idol” alum Pia Toscano opened with “Like a Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Headlining mentalist Oz Pearlman performed a series of mind tricks. The guy is funny and, potentially, dangerous. As we say, use these skills only for good.

Pearlman involved such Las Vegas dignitaries as Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel, Dena duBoef of the Top Rank Boxing family, and Reynolds.

Pearlman joked that Reynolds wore shades inside the event to hide his expressions. Then he asked the rocker his name. Reynolds answered, “Bob.”

This was a sly reference to Reynolds’ brother Robert, who manages The Killers. Reynolds could also have answered “Mac,” for his brother Mac Reynolds, seated at his side and manager of Imagine Dragons. In NFL terms, this was a play-fake, for a team that likes to throw it long.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.