‘Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ to play 10 shows on Strip
Mary J. Blige’s residency at Dolby Live is split between May and July.
We know the 411 on the Strip this spring and summer.
Mary J. Blige is headlining a 10-show series at Dolby Live at Park MGM, split between May 1-9 and July 10-18. The production was announced Monday morning by promoter Live Nation Las Vegas.
Blige’s most recent Vegas performance was at T-Mobile Arena in February 2025.
Blige released “What’s the 411?,” her debut album, in 1992. Dubbed “The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Blige has charted with “Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Be Without You” and “Not Gon’ Cry.”
Who: Mary J. Blige.
Where: Dolby Live at Park MGM.
When: May 1, 2, 6, 8, 9; July 10, 11, 15, 17, 18.
Tickets: On sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday, ticketmaster.com.