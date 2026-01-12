Mary J. Blige performs at the Essence Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy H ...
Mary J. Blige performs at the Essence Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Mary J. Blige performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony o ...
Mary J. Blige performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kats!

‘Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ to play 10 shows on Strip

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

We know the 411 on the Strip this spring and summer.

Mary J. Blige is headlining a 10-show series at Dolby Live at Park MGM, split between May 1-9 and July 10-18. The production was announced Monday morning by promoter Live Nation Las Vegas.

Blige’s most recent Vegas performance was at T-Mobile Arena in February 2025.

Blige released “What’s the 411?,” her debut album, in 1992. Dubbed “The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Blige has charted with “Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Be Without You” and “Not Gon’ Cry.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions