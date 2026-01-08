Popular San Diego honky-tonk coming to off-Strip resort

Durango casino resort is opening Moonshine Flats, an offshoot of a famous live entertainment club in San Diego.

The Durango casino resort is lassoing a new entertainment venue.

Moonshine Flats, a popular club in San Diego, is set to open in the off-Strip resort’s third phase. These are the first details released as part of what Station Casinos refers to as Durango’s North Expansion.

The two-story, 29,000-square-foot club promises top-line entertainment and impressive sight lines, a large performance stage, a big ol’ dance floor (or, if you will, pit), and a second-floor mezzanine with VIP booths and a built-in bar.

Also from the news release announcing the venue, an outdoor patio will feature lawn games, TVs and a fireplace. In addition to live music, Moonshine Flats promises high-energy nightlife, recreation and “connections.” The venue will feature five bars in total, side-lounge seating areas, games, retail, and a to-go food window from a neighboring restaurant.

The club is expected to open in mid-2027, folded into the $385 million, 275,000-square-foot expansion. The project will also feature luxury movie theaters, a 36-lane bowling center, food and beverage outlets, additional casino space, and other entertainment spaces. The existing amenities will remain open during construction, which began this week.

Durango Vice President and General Manager David Horn trumpets the club’s track record and potential in Las Vegas.

“Durango’s North expansion is the total package, and the addition of Moonshine Flats will make the property the epicenter for great live entertainment,” Horn said in a statement. “Our partnership with Moonshine Flats creates a shared vision for the next evolution of entertainment in one of the best and fastest growing neighborhoods in the city.”

Moonshine Flats has developed a reputation for destination, headlining entertainment in its San Diego club. Morgan Wallen, Old Dominion and Jordan Davis have been booked at the venue. National touring acts, line dancing and DJs spinning country, rock and pop are in the mix.

Good Time Design CEO Ty Hauter, the head of the company that operates the club, says Moonshine Flats will appeal to those in the neighborhood and visitors from across the country.

“Moonshine Flats is rooted in live music, good times and unforgettable moments,” he said. “We can’t wait to bring a fresh level of entertainment and excitement to Las Vegas locals and tourists alike.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.