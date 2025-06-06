Popular London production closing in on Las Vegas Strip expansion

“ABBA Voyage” could be a game-changer in a playground ABBA already knows well.

It was Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad who once said, “Money, Money, Money.”

You have to spend it to make it, we say while quoting ABBA, which has sold 150 million records worldwide. The Swedish pop legends are currently featured in “ABBA Voyage” at ABBA Arena in London. This show is an unqualified hit.

We are confidently informed by knowledgeable sources that this show coming to Resorts World Las Vegas, possibly to be announced as early as this summer. The production is to take over a custom-built theater in the old “Enchant” parcel on the south side of the hotel.

This falls short of formal confirmation. But I’m pricing satin jumpsuits anyway.

We had reported this likelihood in March 2024. The show could be a game-changer in a playground ABBA already knows well. Its music was the source material for the successful “Mamma Mia” at Mandalay Bay.

“ABBA Voyage” features the ABBA members as CG-generated figures from 1979. The real-life ABBA members have no interest in touring again. “ABBA Voyage” satisfies fans’ yearning to see their hits performed live, in a custom-designed, 3,000-seat avenue.

The show is designed by Industrial Light and Magic, which has also worked on the U2 production and “Postcard From Earth” at the Sphere. The arena cost $175 million to develop and is one of the most expensive live shows ever. A risk, but to quote the band, “Take a chance, take a chance …”

Tandem lighting

The pioneering elective-music duo Disclosure joins Calvin Harris during the Rise Festival’s 10th anniversary in October, announced this week. The two will appear Oct. 4 on The Horizon stage, among the new performance spaces in the Mojave Desert venue.

Disclosure brings house, garage and soul styles to the show. They’re a handful in their live act. The back-to-back pairing should be epic, leading to the release of illuminated lanterns capping the festival.

The Luda play

Ludacris is headlining M Resort’s Summer Pool Concert Series at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The M is the Raiders’ official locals’ resort. “Luda,” as he is sometimes referenced, has a history with the Raiders. He performed at halftime at the Raiders-Bears game in October 2021. He was Usher’s special guest at Super Bowl 59, also at Allegiant Stadium.

The acclaimed actor and Grammy-winning recording artist Ludacris is also a frequent Vegas headliner, playing Drai’s Nightclub and Drai’s Live rooftop venue the weekend of the Raiders-Bears game. Look for such hit singles as “Stand Up” and “Get Back” at the M.

Tease this …

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” will make great use of tornado effects when it opens Aug. 28. And also, monkeys.

The comic’s comeback

Through single-minded determination and an act that fans like, Carlos Mencia’s career rebound continues at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Mencia was almost undercut in a feud with Joe Rogan, who joined a cacophony of comics accusing Mencia of material theft. But Mencia is drawing a following at JKCC at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Mencia told me last year that whatever he’s been accused of, he’s served his sentence. His act today is rugged-funny, not for the kids, hence the late start time.

On the topic of Kimmel’s club …

Adam Carolla is back June 19-21. He and Kimmel disagree politically, but are still close and agree this is a great booking. Carolla and featured guest Dan “Gonzo” Machanik go off at 8 and 10 p.m.

What Works in Vegas

“Potted Potter” at the Horseshoe.

The Harry Potter parody celebrated its sixth anniversary on Wednesday night at The Imagine Showroom (the spunky show has experienced three names of that venue, by my count). The show boils down all seven Harry Potter books into 70 minutes, several scene changes, plots and a lotta book delivered by James Edward-Kelly and Toby Holloway. I’m not such a Potter fan, but I laughed throughout this one.

A/C is the issue

The air conditioning malfunctioned at Neonopolis over the weekend. This is something of a recurring concern at the entertainment/culinary building on the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The mechanical malfunction occurred Friday night, and KO’d Don’t Tell Mama on Saturday. Ken Henderson had swamp coolers brought into Notoriety Live on the fourth floor to keep the shows running. All was rectified by Sunday, says Neonopolis ownership group head Rohit Joshi. As they say in soccer (or, with the sitar, which Joshi has learned), play on.

Cool Hang Alert

It’s kabobs and live entertainment at Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Lounge on West Sahara Avenue. Melancholics are up from 9-11 p.m. June 21. The Las Vegas-based “groovy jam band” dates to 1994. Veteran Vegas vocalist Denise Fuleihan & The Royal Band is 9:30-11:30 p.m. June 28. We support founder Paymon Raouf’s nod to the entertainment community. And, as always, try the moussaka. Go to Paymons.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.