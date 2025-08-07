Pop superstar postpones remainder of summer on Strip

Kelly Clarkson has pulled off her two remaining weekend shows at the Colosseum.

Kelly Clarkson’s summertime foray at the Colosseum is finished, due to family concerns.

The pop superstar announced Wednesday night she is postponing the remainder of her “Studio Sessions” series at the Caesars Palace theater. She said she made the call because of an illness to Brandon Blackstock, father to the couples’ children, River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson said on social media. River had actually joined Clarkson on stage for “Heartbeat Song” on July 18.

Clarkson has drooped dates this Friday and Saturday, and also Aug. 15-16. She is due to return Nov. 7-8, and Nov. 14-15.

Caesars Palace posted apologies for the postponement, and that Ticketmaster will e-mail ticket holders information, including Clarkson’s rescheduled dates. Sales for the four postponed shows were reportedly strong.

Clarkson had also reportedly missed time on her daytime talk show in March and early April because of Blackstock’s health, according to a report from NewsNation. The couple divorced in 2020. After their divorce, Clarkson and the children moved from California to New York City. Blackstock lives in Butte, Mont.

Clarkson had postponed her opening weekend July 4-5 because of vocal fatigue, issuing a statement just 90 minutes before her opening performance.

Clarkson told her fans, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

