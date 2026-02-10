Pop star who attended first Colosseum show is now headlining

Generational hitmaker Josh Groban plays the Colosseum for five shows in October.

It took Josh Groban more than 22 years between his first visit to the Colosseum and his second. The time span between his second and third trips is a lot shorter.

Groban plays the Caesars Palace theater for five shows from Oct. 2-10 (ticket information at Ticketmaster.com). The 44-year-old recording star headlined the Colosseum for five shows this past May.

In a piece of Caesars lore, Groban attended Celine Dion’s first show at the Colosseum on March 25, 2003. Groban said in May, ahead of his “Gems” engagement, “It’s amazing how this all worked out.”

Groban is entering his second Strip engagement among the top-selling crossover artists, selling 35 million albums internationally. His follow-ups to his 2003 breakout, “Closer,” the albums “Noël,” and “Awake,” have gone platinum. “To Where You Are,” “You Raise Me Up,” and “Believer” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.

Groban is a holiday favorite. He’s charted with Christmas classics “O H0ly Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

