Pop star to play new album on Las Vegas Strip tour stop

Madison Beer’s “locket” is out Friday; her next Vegas appearance is in June.

Madison Beer is playing her upcoming studio album live in Las Vegas.

Beer’s “locket” tour headlines BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on June 13. The album of that title drops Friday. The FontaineBleau show is promoted by Live Nation Las Vegas.

Beer’s most recent headlining show in Las Vegas was in June 2024 at Brooklyn Bowl, on “The Spinnin’ Tour.” The 26-year-old singer/songwriter has been nominated for two Grammys. In 2024, Beer’s second album, “Silence Between Songs” was nominated for Best Immersive Audio album. Last year, the single “Make You Mine” was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording.

