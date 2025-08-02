Perrico’s Smith Center game plan: Massive orchestra, many Raiderettes

Pop Symphonic’s core musicians are featured in David Perrico and The Raiders House Band.

You note the 68 musicians and singers in the David Perrico Pop Symphonic show at The Smith Center on Saturday and think, “Thirty-two Raiderettes would make this an even hundred.”

And so it is.

Perrico’s Raiders-authorized, awe-inspiring production is the bandleader’s own night of 100 stars. Lily Arce, Rockie Brown, Jaclyn McSpadden and Fletch Walcott are the featured vocalists.

Perrico, the vaunted trumpet ace, is music director. Yes, the full complement of Raiderettes will be featured, on stage and in the aisles.

The orchestra’s core musicians are featured in The Raiders House Band, entering its fifth season as the team’s official music ensemble art Allegiant Stadium. Perrico’s band is under an open-ended agreement with Raiders, at the center of the team’s in-stadium productions.

The Pop Symphonic designation is under Perrico’s “Pop” umbrella of like-named acts, including Pop 40 (Saturdays at The Shag Room at Virgin Hotels) and Pop Latin (booked exclusively on the corporate circuit). A singer at a piano would be Pop Solo, I guess.

Saturday’s show will be peppered with 1980s rock staples (Journey, Bon Jovi, AC/DC in the mix), R&B (Earth Wind and Fire), Broadway staples (“Wicked”) and the debut of a few Perrico originals.

Theshow is Pop Symphonic’s second at Reynolds Hall, where the band premiered in ‘24. Perrico’s Pop Strings band plays a half-dozen dates annually at Myron’s, selling out more than 70 shows since 2014.

Perrico is writing his second orchestral album, coming off the 2022 “Pop Symphonic: Vol. 1” and its 10 original compositions.

“This ride has been something else,” Perrico says. “I’ve got 11 bands I produce, we’re continuing with the Raiders. But in a lot of ways, I feel like I’m just starting.”

Cool Hang Alert(s)

Paying tribute to a couple of tributes:

— “Spice Wannabe,” the buoyant Spice Girls production led by founder Casey McConachie, plays Veil Pavilion at Silverton at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.). Until the reunited Spice Girls play Sphere (and no, this is not a rumor that such a show is remotely possible), this the best of Spice Girls. Guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or over. Go to silvertoncasino.com.

— “Good Vibrations,” an ode to the Beach Boys, continues its run at South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A veteran, highly proficient production. We have multiple Celentanos (Jeff on keys, Jon on bass), Taylor Sinquenfield on vocals, Jackson Dreyer on guitar and Jared Mancuso on drums. With this show, surf is (checks notes) up! All-ages. Go to southpointcasino.com for intel.

