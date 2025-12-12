‘Pawn Stars’ to return — without original cast member

“Pawn Stars” is ready to wheel and deal again.

The History Channel sensation plans to be back with new episodes to film early next year, airing in early 2027. Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell are now the co-stars.

Original cast member Corey Harrison, Rick’s son and and an integral part of the production, is no longer in the show.

Show rep Laura Herlovich on Thursday afternoon confirmed the show’s return, specifying Rick Harrison and Chumlee as the featured co-stars.

“That’s news to me,” Corey Harrison said Thursday during a phone chat from Mexico, as he was informed of the development. “Nobody’s told me anything.”

“Pawn Stars” launched in 2009, with the late Richard “Old Man” Harrison, Rick’s father, in the original lineup. The show has filmed about 700 episodes over 25 seasons, been broadcast in 150 countries and dubbed in 38 languages. Its most recent original episodes aired in September 2024. The show was spun off as “Pawn Stars Do America,” running 2022-‘23 and also co-starring Russell and the two Harrisons.

In February, Rick Harrison and Russell premiered “Pawn After Dark,” a podcast recorded in the back of Gold & Silver Pawn, the “Pawn Stars” setting. Tracy Whittaker, CEO of Rick Harrison Productions and executive producer of “Pawn Stars” for 11 years, heads up the production team.

Corey Harrison left Las Vegas in September ‘24, moving to Tulum, Mexico. He has developed “The Corey Harrison Show,” a podcast originating from his new home. Former “Pawn Stars” producer Jairus Cobb co-created and co-hosts the podcast.

Harrison, known as “Big Hoss” in his “Pawn Stars” days, said he’s been disengaged from the pawn operation since moving out of Vegas. He said in February he said he would not rejoin the show, stating, “I can’t play another season of 41-year-old me pretending to be 23.”

“I don’t have anything to do with the pawn shop anymore,” Harrison said over the weekend. “Theoretically, it’s always going to be home, but don’t work there. I guess you could say that I don’t work at the pawn shop, so why would I know?”

