‘Pawn Star’ ceremony highlighted by Bruno Mars wedding song

Rick Harrison and Angie Polushkin celebrated their marriage with a ceremony on the beach in Cancun.

Bruno Mars calls out, “Just say ‘I Do’” in his fan-favorite track “Marry You.” A pair of celeb newlyweds from Las Vegas have done just that.

Rick Harrison and Angie Polushkin dialed up that song for the bride’s walk down the aisle Monday at their nuptials in Cancun. The Harrisons were feted in a formal ceremony on the beach. The couple had already been wed at the Little White Chapel in downtown Las Vegas this month.

Harrison’s son Jake was best man. Steve Grad, the autograph expert on “Pawn Stars,” was a groomsman. Austin “Chumlee” Russell, Harrison’s co-star on the “Pawn Stars” revival didn’t attend. No official reason given why.

The two “Pawn Stars” stars are moving forward on the show and also their “Pawn After Dark” podcast.

As previously reported, former “Pawn Stars” cast member and Harrison’s son Corey Harrison was unable to participate as he is recovering from assorted injuries from a motorcycle crash in Cancun. Harrison suffered 11 fractures to his rib cage, cuts requiring 10 stitches in his right hand, and abrasions on the left side of his forehead.

Ex-journeyman NFL QB Brett Hundley and his wife, Cajida, were among the guests. Hundley played for seven NFL teams from 2015-2022, ending his pro career two years ago with the Vegas Vipers of the now-late XFL. Hundley and Harrison are charity partners in The Hundley Foundation, supporting families challenged by epilepsy.

