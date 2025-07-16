Owner of Liberace Mansion in Las Vegas dies

The man who owned the iconic Liberace Mansion and was forever passionate about the legendary entertainer has died.

Martyn Ravenhill’s death was confirmed Tuesday by Liberace Mansion General Manager Jason Ware, who said in a statement, “On behalf of the management and staff at The Liberace Mansion, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support, thoughts and prayers following the passing of our beloved owner, Mr. Martyn Ravenhill. His contributions to this iconic landmark and the community have left an indelible mark.”

Ravenhill was 61. Details of Ravenhill’s passing were not immediately available. He reportedly died Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by his friend Kenneth Kastler, known in Las Vegas under his entertainment name, Doc Phineas.

“He was a true gentleman of the highest manifestation. Generous, kind, fun and a truly thoughtful person,” posted Kastler, who was friends with Liberace in the 1980s. “I am so proud that Martyn painstakingly restored the mansion to its original splendor.”

Liberace Foundation Chairman Jonathan Warren said in a statement, “Martyn Ravenhill will be remembered for his investment, and his work with the Liberace Foundation, in his successful restoration of Liberace’s Las Vegas Villa, which he named Liberace Mansion.”

A British businessman, Ravenhill bought the Liberace Mansion out of foreclosure in 2013 for $500,000. He would go on to spend millions restoring it to the grandeur of Liberace’s residence. Under his ownership, the Mansion was host to private parties and tours. The estate was a popular Halloween destination.

Las Vegas historian and arts figure Brian “Paco” Alvarez, a close friend of Ravenhill, and Liberace fan groups also posted tributes upon death.

“Martyn singlehandedly saved the memory of Liberace and his legacy in Las Vegas,” Alvarez said Tuesday afternoon. “There are few people on this planet who had more passion for Liberace than Martyn. He put his money where his mouth was and spent millions on his passion.”

Alvarez is himself a former Liberace Foundation chairman at the time of Ravenhill’s purchase.

Ravenhill’s renovations included a polished-wood floor in the ballroom, a marble grand piano commemorating Liberace’s 100th birthday, and reproduction of the primary bedroom and bath.

Ravenhill commissioned a commissioned a replica of Liberace’s canopy bed. A mirrored fireplace, bar, grand piano and furnishings reflecting Liberace’s ostentatious style adorned the home.

These effects included an original Sistine Chapel-style mural ceiling commissioned by Stefano Angelo Falk, a descendant of Michelangelo. A central marble tub, double-sink marble vanity and 14-karat golden swan fixtures were restored by Ravenhill.

In a 2017 interview, Ravenhill said he first learned of the Mansion while watching YouTube. Ravenhill had been a Liberace fan dating to his childhood. He was living in Puerto Rico at the time and flew to Las Vegas the next day to tour the estate — which was actually two homes combined for a 14,393-square-foot mansion.

“Within 10 minutes of coming here, I just had this kind of sense of duty and responsibility,” Ravenhill said. “The house must be saved.”

He said of the cash buy, “As iconic as Liberace was, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

