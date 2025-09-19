Orchestra tunes up EDM production at Sphere

The symphony is back this weekend, playing the Unity production’s opening segment, which is a type of greatest-hits compilation of festival partners Tomorrowland and Insomniac.

I was excited to see a harp onstage after entering Unity, the Tomorrowland-Insomniac show, at Sphere on Friday night.

It was a real harp, not an AI version or a stage prop.

This could only mean live musicians were in the production.

I noticed many other performance positions, music stands and such and thought that some Las Vegas musicians had found a choice gig. Not quite, but the EDM performance was still rich with live performance.

This was the Tomorrowland Symphony of Unity, defined as “a visionary orchestral project that redefines the boundaries of music by fusing the electrifying energy of electronic dance music (EDM) with the timeless elegance of classical symphony.” The symphony is back this weekend, playing the Unity production’s opening segment, which is a type of greatest-hits compilation of festival partners Tomorrowland and Insomniac.

I love this artistic mash, and have been talking for years about the need to blend classical instrumentation with electronic music. EDM tracks have a nearly limitless melodic range. Imaginative musicians can capture that quality and create something special.

Carlos Santana once mentioned to me he’d love to perform with a headliner at Electric Daisy Carnival. DJ Ashba has been a front-runner in mixing his rock guitar artistry with electronic tracks, lighting and production effects.

The Symphony of Unity was launched 10 years ago at Tomorrowland’s “Secret Kingdom of Melodia” in Belgium (if it’s a secret, how did 180,000 people show up?).

About 50 musicians are in this orchestra, invigorating electronic tracks with orchestral arrangements.

My classical musician friends who shake their fists (or violin bows) at EDM should check out this presentation, which is staged before that night’s headliners (Unity runs through this weekend and again Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 17-18. Find more details on page 20.).

The Symphony of Unity has also played EDC. The musicians represent the first time that festivalgoers have been treated to a live orchestra taking over from the superstar DJs. Since ’15, the Symphony has performed several shows at Tomorrowland’s Freedom Stage. The musicians have drawn record-breaking crowds and have grown into a signature festival production.

The Symphony is also a hit at international events in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai and São Paulo. Conductor Kevin Houben has been an orchestrator with the National Orchestra of Belgium, where he reworked music by Hans Zimmer and wrote the scores for the film “This Was Tomorrowland.”

Trained on the trumpet, Houben dances along with the musicians as Sphere explodes with EDM sound and imagery.

The Symphony is issuing its first album by the end of the year, selections pulled from crowd favorites over the years.

The assembled musicians’ dream is to show that music has no limits. After experiencing their message of unity at Unity, we believe.

Duran squared

At first glance, this booking looks like Duran Duran is celebrating New Year’s Eve at BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau. But no. The 1980s hitmaking icons headline the room Jan. 1 and 2, continuing the resort’s New Year’s party. The Rock &Roll Hall of Famers have made BleauLive their recurring Vegas home, after headlining the Encore Theater and The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in recent years.

Cowboy Encore

Country superstar Gary Allan premieres at the Encore Theater on Dec. 6 and 7, in the middle of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas &Mack Center. “Right Where I Need to Be,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Watching Airplanes” and “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain” are promised on the set list. Allan is the latest country star booked at the Encore Theater, a tradition that started with Garth Brooks and has continued with Brad Paisley.

Myron’s facelift

A major renovation is taking place at Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Smith Center President Myron Martin’s namesake venue will go dark after Frankie Moreno’s four-show, holiday run from Dec. 20-22 through Broadway performer Syndee Winters’ one-off show Jan. 11.

Emmy Award-winning designer Andy Walmsley is performing the work on the room, which shows hardly any wear and tear since its 2012 opening. But it can use a new look — hope you’re not fond of that projection screen.

Moreno, Clint Holmes, Lon Bronson, Earl Turner, Michelle Johnson and Keith Thompson’s Composers Showcase of Las Vegas are among the many recurring headliners to play the room.

