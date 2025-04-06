One-and-only from Siegel: Manilow’s ‘Lifetime Residency’

Barry Manilow said Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel “was not only a successful businessman but also a passionate advocate of the arts, a great friend, and a great supporter.”

David Siegel issued one “lifetime” contract in his life. He awarded it to Barry Manilow.

Among Siegel’s final executive decisions as head of Westgate Las Vegas was to present the “Weekend In New England” recording legend a “Lifetime Residency” at International Theater.

Siegel announced the move in December, shortly before what would be his last visit to the resort. This was a symbolic move, seen as a final send-off. The founder of Westgate Resorts died Saturday morning while hospitalized in Orlando. Siegel had battled cancer for at least a year. He was 89.

Manilow was in rehearsal at International Theater on Saturday as word spread that Siegel had passed. He later issued a statement about his friend and business partner, mentioning Siegel’s wife of 25 years, Jackie Siegel.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of David Siegel. David was not only a successful businessman but also a passionate advocate of the arts, a great friend, and a great supporter. He was a true visionary. I had the privilege of knowing David over the years; my thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jackie, his kids, and his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Siegel had always said Manilow could play his resort as long as he liked, and the superstar is booked through December.

Manilow had previously headlined Las Vegas Hilton from 2005 to 2009, returning in May 2018 after Siegel bought the property (when it was LVH) in 2014.

Elvis Presley brought international fame to the property when it was International Hotel. But in September 2023, Manilow surpassed Presley’s record of 636 performances at International Theater. That mark is expected to stand for all time.

The King in the house

Elvis remains an omnipresent figure around Westgate, with shows and experiences that have opened or been enhanced during Siegel’s tenure. The 5,000-square-foot Sky Villas, formerly the Elvis Suite, host private and corporate events throughout the year. The Los Rancheros Visitadores event overtakes the space in December. That event has inspired execs to upgrade the lighting and sound system. Maybe they’ll haul in a mechanical bull, too.

The storytelling, multimedia presentation “My Brother Elvis,” hosted by Presley’s step-brother, David Stanley, runs monthly and is back April 16. The tribute show “The King Comes Home” is in residency at Shimmer Cabaret. A one-off “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns” is set for July 31. The show is billed as a re-creation of Presley’s return to live performance at International Hotel.

What else … Ah, the bronze Elvis statue, which has become a popular social-media op, stands at the entrance, across from display of Presley artifacts. We always inform folks who read the statue’s plaque that the number 837, referring to Presley’s string of sold-out shows, is inaccurate. Apparently Colonel Tom Parker had the number bumped up for dramatic flair when the statue was unveiled in September 1978.

Marquee for this king

Siegel is being honored on the hotel’s famous 279-foot marquee indefinitely. His image facing Paradise Road was created Saturday afternoon. Siegel is also taking over the space at the entrance formerly occupied by Elvis 90th birthday display.

Hiatus of Fame

You might have noticed, and we have, that the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame has not been held this year. The rite of spring is on pause, as the university continues its capital campaign (raising money, in other words) for its Learning Center for the Arts.

The building would be built where Grant Hall stands. The school wants the annex opened within five years. The school is pumping — pumping, I tell you! — the brakes on Hall of Fame plans.

“We celebrated our 20th anniversary at the Fontainebleau last year, and it seemed like a good year to step back and focus on this new building,” UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher said in a recent chat. “We are looking forward to planning months in advance for 2026.” The event might be staged once more away from the UNLV campus. As Uscher said, “We are exploring options.”

Tease this …

A few A-listers and creative types descended on an unexpected (at least to the public) location last week to bank some promotional spots. It was a whole thing. We’ll try (ceratops) to post deets, ASAP.

Cool Hang Alert

The theme is “Songs About Body Parts,” so the event has to be a fundraiser for Nevada Donor Network. The night of music and (monetary) donations is 8 p.m. Friday at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge. We’re back in charity mode with Kenny Davidsen. We’ll be hustling for cash, Cash App, Venmo and even loose change. Gordon Prouty is the new Nevada Donor Network president, and we are anticipating tunes performed by “novelty” singers.

Prouty is the former head of PR at Westgate so we are all connected here. Go to nvdonor.org for intel.

