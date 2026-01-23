“Oh, Mary!” to take a shot at The Smith Center

“Oh, Mary!” puts a new, fictionalized, demented twist on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before (spoiler alert!) the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

There is percolation — percolation, I tell you! — at The Smith Center over an incoming production. “Oh, Mary!” is that Tony Award-winning play, playing Reynolds Hall from Oct. 6-11.

This is the first tour of the Broadway vehicle that opened July 11, 2024. The dark comedy tells the story of “a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln” in the weeks before (spoiler alert!) the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

The story is told through the prism of Todd Lincoln as a demented, cabaret-obsessed first lady, as portrayed by Cole Escola (“Hacks!” “At Home with Amy Sedaris”). Ecsola won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Critics love the one-act play. From the New York Times, “You’ll be losing your mind with joy.” The New York Post calls the play, “The funniest show on Broadway.” The show continues to play Lyceum Theatre, the first show ever in the venue’s 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week.

But “Oh, Mary!” is not available on any TSC subscription. You need to buy tickets separately, on purpose, just for this show. Smith Center President Myron Martin says that is “very rare,” and I concur. Go to TheSmithCenter.com/ohmary for info. “Oh, Mary!” might not be for everyone, but I’d bet it’s for enough of us to make it a hit in Vegas.

We’ll be chill

LIV Beach is “flipping the script” and with the debut of Après Beach on March 7. This is billed as the Strip’s first winter poolside party. I’d originally said, “Wait, March is spring!” But no. The spring equinox falls on March 20 this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Here to explain it all is LIV resident artist Cloonee. The one-day experience brings après-ski energy to the pool deck, with a snowfall and a scene “transforming the venue into a snowy oasis complete with ice luge and shotski activations, indulgent hot cocoa and fondue offerings served in luxe VIP cabanas, make-your-own s’mores stations and more,” according to a news release.

The splendor is the latest innovation at LIV Beach, created by Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman (a very cool customer, year-round) and operated by Fontainebleau.

Coming back for the Wynn

C0liumn Favorite Sofi Tukker is back with Wynn Nightlife this year, headlining Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. The genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern return to EBC on April 25, and alternate both venues on select dates through Sept. 18.

Also, “Big Bootie Mix” series creators Two Friends has booked multiple dates at XS Nightclub, beginning Friday night. We most recently caught the duo of Eli Sones and Matthew Halper in November, during “Neon City Fest” at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. These shows are up and on sale at wynncocial.com.

Sober Nation

Live Nation brings the party. And the global entertainment company is also trumpeting sobriety. You can have both.

Announced Thursday, Sober Nation is a community of Live Nation employees “working to destigmatize sobriety and foster inclusive spaces in the music industry.

Just speaking for myself, Live Nation shows (or any shows) are far more enjoyable sober than the alternative. You remember them, for starters. The first show I attended sober was the Go-Go’s at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in August 2001. I pushed my way to the lip of the stage, grooved with strangers and shouted my phone number to Belinda Carlisle. Yes, while sober. HoB is a Live Nation venue, too.

Go to @LiveNation on IG for Live Nation Director of Marketing Chris Ozment’s message and the campaign’s mission. This is a noble effort, worth a look-see.

Can you hear the drums?

A movement is afoot —- which has started here, and now — for David Perrico and the Raiders House Band to re-imagine “Fernando” by ABBA. Drop it into the Perrico Cuisinart. This is would be an ode to you-know-who. Lily Arce or Rockie Brown would crush that song at Allegiant Stadium. So would FletchWalcott, for that matter. Let’s get this going.

Tease this …

Carlos Santana says he wants to collaborate with a fellow entertainment legend on a world tour. We’ll update this person’s identity by the weekend. Meantime, Santana is back at House of Blues on Saturday, Sunday, Thursday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Cool Hang Alert

The Joe Lano Quartet is back at Vic’s Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday nights. Treat yourself to a true jazz-guitar master, alongside bassist Jeff Davis, drummer Jess Gopen and pianist/string player Etsuko Mader. Show is no-cover for dinner guests. Two shows, 7:30 and 9 p.m. Go to VicsLasVegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.