Oh, Honey: Free dance party coming to the Strip

Club Honey is a no-cover night of dancing that starts at 9 p.m. in the former “DiscoShow” space.

In place of “DiscoShow,” Spiegelworld is staging a disco show.

Club Honey is opening at The Linq Hotel on Feb. 21. This is a Saturday night groove-fest in the space formerly occupied by “DiscoShow,” the novel and exhilarating production that nonetheless shut down on Jan. 3. The show opened for previews in August 2024.

“A circus company stole the keys to Saturday nights on the Strip, and they know acrobats love a party,” a news release accurately announces. The party runs 9 p.m. Saturdays, ongoing.

Spiegelworld founder and “Impresario Extraordinaire” Ross Mollison still longed for a party platform after “DiscoShow” hauled out.

“I’ve been thinking about what to do with our space at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd.,” Mollison said in a statement. “I briefly considered doing something responsible. Instead, welcome to Club Honey.”

We would love to see the “responsible” ideas from Spiegelworld. Such a concept would be a first for the company. As it is, the company is creating “one big, bloody house party” at Glitterloft, 99 Prince Bar and Diner Ross Steakhouse.

The sentiment is pure party, even in the formal announcement. From our friends at Spiegelworld: “DJ Lexto is blasting Prince, Kaytranada, Beyoncé. Like — I’m sorry — are we kidding? You will lose your friends. You will not care. If you’ve ever said, ‘I just want somewhere to actually dance,’ this is me pointing and shouting: CHYEAH, C’MERE.”

There is no cover, ages 21 and over, and the show runs until 2 a.m. Enter at 99 Prince Bar and save us a dance.

