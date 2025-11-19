Off-Strip showroom runs 95 percent capacity — at a value

The South Point Showroom has several new shows, or variations of old shows, entering 2026.

Most audience members at Michael Gaughan’s South Point Showroom fix their gaze on the stage. But Michael Libonati works the entire room, head on a swivel, grinning at this locals-friendly alcove.

“Look over there,” the hotel’s entertainment director of 14 years says, pointing to a light pattern over the bar on house right. “New LEDs. Look at how they move toward the stage. Isn’t that cool?”

The South Point is making cool moves constantly, a busy venue with a loyal clientele. The showroom boasts a 95 percent sellout rate year-round, by Libonati’s count. On this night, the room is packed for the “Abbracadabra” tribute show. A crowd of 380 is enjoying buoyant covers of “Take a Chance,” “Fernando” and “Dancing Queen” as co-star Gabie Lopez treks into the audience.

The ABBA show is just one of the hot tickets at the South Point. The showroom is where Gaughan has enlisted Libonati to provide high-quality, reasonably priced entertainment for locals and a unique amenity for high rollers. The room runs six days a week, mixing ticketed shows with corporate events.

The room’s bread and butter is its rotating roster of headliners, priced from $35 to $45 (no fees!), and drinks averaging $6 to $9. You can park for free, self or valet. You can play blackjack for $5 a hand.

Several new shows, ones new to the room, or versions of existing shows, will arrive in ’26. Find more info at SouthPointCasino.com. The updates:

— “The Docksiders: A Yacht Rock, Soft Rock Immersive Experience”: The “immersive” includes LED wristbands that pulsate to the beat (Libonati loves these things). This is the latest whimsical music revival headed up by Kevin Sucher, who also runs a companion show at 1923 Bourbon & Burlesque at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. The “Docksiders” show premieres at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 to 15 ($40), with a plan to return for select dates.

— Phat Cat Swinger: A swinging (hence the name), 11-piece horn band with “American Idol” sixth-season runner-up Blake Lewis in the mix (Jordin Sparks prevailed that year on “Idol”). This outfit has drawn strong reviews on the road, managed by Vegas entertainment pro Michael Licata, a guy who enforces a classic Vegas vibe. Premiering at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 ($35).

— “The Righteous Brothers: Bring Back That Loving Feeling — The Farewell Performances”: Next year is billed as the last run for Bill Medley and Bucky Heard. The duo returns at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 to 12 ($45) with additional dates planned.

— The Spazmatics: An ’80s immersive dance experience (also with LED wrist bands), the long-running tribute runs at 10:30 p.m. Saturdays (general admission tickets $10).

— Donny Edwards: The room’s go-to Elvis act celebrates the King’s birthday at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 to 11 ($45). Gaughan saw Elvis open at the International Hotel in 1969, and his final show at the then-Las Vegas Hilton in December 1976, so Elvis is a must in his place.

— “Heart of Rock and Roll, Tribute to Huey Lewis and the News”: Interesting call. I’ve not seen a full Lewis tribute in Las Vegas. This one runs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 24 ($30).

— Mosaic: The all-vocal band that debuted with George Wallace in his days at the Flamingo premieres at the South Point from Feb. 27 to March 1.

And for the holidays:

— “Human Nature: Christmas, Motown & More”: Andrew and Mike Tierney with Toby Allen form the current lineup, performing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 to 18 ($45). The guys have been playing Vegas, on and off the Strip and previously with original member Phil Burton (now back in Australia), since 2009.

— “The Swinging Bronx Wanderers Christmas”: The Family Adinolfi enforces holiday splendor (and, hopefully, keeps “Live and Let Die” in the set list), at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21, 26-27 ($45).

While not putting up Sphere technology, the place has great tech for its scale and the sound is consistently full — the “Monday Night Football” parties (again, with LED bracelets) are a gas.

There are nearly 400 LED panels in the showroom for all events, and about 6.5 million individual LEDs. The sound system is a robust 72,000 watts.

Beyond the tech upgrades and current schedule, the room has gained provenance for its legendary finales. This is where Jerry Lewis, Debbie Reynolds and Tony Orlando played their last Las Vegas shows, and the Righteous Brothers are about to. Bushwhacker the Bull and the Budweiser Clydesdales have also appeared onstage.

Norm Macdonald, Crystal Gayle and Peter Noone’s Herman’s Hermits are among the eclectic list of headliners over the years.

This is also the site for the NFR Buckle Awards — a rodeo in and of itself — during the National Finals Rodeo.

If you haven’t found what you like, “The Dennis Bono Show” variety spectacular runs at 2 p.m. Thursdays. The line is out the door an hour before the simulcast, the room filled for the show, the casino packed afterward. And as the crowd leaves, boxes of popcorn left unsold are given out at no cost. At the South Point, they think of everything.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.