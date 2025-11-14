Off-Strip resort signs popular adult revue for anniversary show

A show led by a popular Las Vegas producer is returning to a hotel trying to snare locals.

“Sexxy,” Jennifer Romas’ passion project, celebrates its 10-year anniversary Jan. 17 at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Branded”Bringin’ Sexxy Back,” the show is billed as a one-off, with the landscape open for an extended engagement.

Under resort president Cliff Atkinson, Virgin Hotel is booking midsize shows in short runs, emphasizing value and such popular local amenities as free parking at the hotel. Frank Marino’s “Drag & Divas” revue plays in an extended engagement, returning Nov. 30. Rocker John Payne’s “British Blues Invasion” opens Dec. 3, with a strategy to expand to a twice-monthly series next year.

Romas premiered “Sexxy” at Westgate Cabaret in 2015. The show ran at the resort through the pandemic reopening, closing in October 2021 after more than 1,000 performances. It was topless during its run at Westgate, but covered (pasties, specifically) at 24 Oxford.

The show is restricted to ages 21-over, with a full bar inside the venue (tickets start at $62.37, fees included, go to etix.com for intel). The show promises “a talented cast of new and familiar faces, dancers, vocalists and acrobatic performers.”

Romas, the shows’s producer, dancer and director, ran a version of the show (during COVID) at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. Later, a “Sexxy” variation played Larry Flint’s Hustler Club. Romas’ other revue, “Exxcite,” played the former Centerfolds cabaret before that club shut down all of its shows in April. It is now Players, with a sports theme.

Romas, who plans to bring back her signature bathtub number, has shown her popularity among the Vegas entertainment community in “Sexxy’s” previous stops. The stage pro says in a statement, “We’re thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to bring the energy and heart of Sexxy back to create an unforgettable new experience where our audience can once again feel the fire that Sexxy represents.”

