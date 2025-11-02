Off-Strip resort sets Elvis series, no-cover NYE shows

Westgate is leaning into — and gyrating with — favorite showmen past and present.

The off-Strip resort has formally announced details of what we posted some weeks ago, a series of Elvis revivals in 2026. “The King: 1973 Live — Aloha From Westgate” plays Jan. 14.

Linda Thompson, Elvis’ girlfriend for much of his Vegas run, appears as part of the new “Living Legends Series” in the “Aloha” show. The hotel is also unveiling rare Elvis memorabilia (all of it is rare these days) and take part in Hawaiian-themed activations, “Karaoke With the King” a hula-hula dance in the lobby, and tours of the International Theater and Imperial Suite (in fact, the Elvis suite).

Westgate found with its return of the “1969 Live! Return of the King” in July that Elvis is still a hit. A return of the show revisiting Presley’s opener at International Hotel is locked in for July 31. The two shows this summer sold out. The casino and its two venues — International Theater and Westgate Cabaret — were packed.

The new “1970 Live! That’s The Way It Is” is set for Oct. 24. The show is a tribute to the “That’s the Way It Is” documentary, filmed primarily at International, a year before it turned over to Las Vegas Hilton.

Westgate President and General Manger Cami Christensen says of the events, “It’s not just a tribute, it’s a time machine.” Travis Powell, a terrific Elvis tribute artist, brings it home.

On New Year’s Eve, ace Las Vegas showman/songwriter/musician Frankie Moreno plays two free shows at Westgate Cabaret on New Year’s Eve, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Moreno has been all over the map this year, as adventurous as ever with his road schedule. He and his band are hitting Naples, Florida, on Sunday for a week of shows with that city’s Symphony at the Arts.

Moreno says, “It’s been nonstop since August.” He’s at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Nov. 11. After the Westgate shows, the uber-talented artist tours Denmark in January for his biggest overseas tour ever, a dozen cites across the country. He is back again at Myron’s on Jan. 27. Be ready for a series of hits, strung together by brown-liquor shots sent to the stage.

