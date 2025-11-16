The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Miss ...
The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Palms is shown in an undated promotional photo. The resort is the first non-Strip property to take part in “America’s Party 2026” fireworks show on New Year's Eve. (Palms Casino Resort)
Off-Strip resort is first to blast NYE fireworks in ‘America’s Party’

November 15, 2025 - 7:59 pm
 

The Palms has a long fuse in its New Year’s Eve planning.

But the resort on West Flamingo Road is finally blasting into the “America’s Party 2026” fireworks show. The hotel-casino is the first non-Strip property to participate in the event.

Palms officials confirmed the hotel’s participation Saturday afternoon.

Palms joins the nine Strip Launch locations MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, Venetian, The Strat, Resorts World and Fontainebleau. The Rio will again serve as the command center in the eight-minute show, produced and coordinated by Fireworks By Grucci.

The event is organized by Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority and Las Vegas Events (the dual institutions consider The Strat on the Strip, BTW).

Palms Assistant General Manager Laura De La Cruz says her team is “incredibly honored” to be included in a quintessential Vegas spectacle.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a globally recognized Las Vegas tradition, and as the first and only resort in the city owned and operated by a Native American tribe, we take great pride in continuing meaningful firsts,” De La Cruz says in a statement.

The hotel is tying in another first, a ticketed NYE celebration at Kaos. For a $50 to party on the pool deck and watch the boom-booms.

De La Cruz says, “It’s going to be an electric night.”

The event premiered under the “America’s Party” banner in 2008. Live music and and fireworks under the canopy at Fremont Street Experience is also under the “America’s Party” umbrella.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

