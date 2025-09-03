No masking this move: Dance troupe reveals new Strip production

The new Jabbawockeez’ concept at MGM Grand is to turn the theater into a “shared vibration show-goers can literally feel.”

Sitting is not Jabbawockeez’ favorite choreo.

The tireless, forever masked dance troupe will break from hiatus with a new show at MGM Grand on Oct. 25. “Freqncy” is the name (tickets start at $49, on sale at mgmresorts.com or ticketmaster.com). The new show replaces “Timeless,” which has run five years and closes Sept. 18.

The new concept is to turn the theater into a “shared vibration show-goers can literally feel,” according to a news release. The music, performers, audience members, even lighting will move in the same frequency.

“‘Freqncy’ remixes multiple genres and generations of music into one high-voltage journey – bridging classic anthems, modern hits and future-leaning sounds. Each segment is “tuned” to a different frequency,” the show trumpets. Each section “is tuned to a new frequency band, shaping the mood, tempo and texture of the movement onstage. The result is a kinetic conversation between sound and movement – when the signal shifts, the entire room resonates in unison.”

Whatever it is, it should be fun. Jabbawockeez has been a consistently good time since they arrived in Las Vegas in May 2010. The troupe opened at Hollywood Theater (David Copperfield Theatre now), having just won the championship of “America’s Best Dance Crew.” The Jabbas also reached a national audience on“America’s Got Talent.”

Jabbawockeez have since performed at Monte Carlo and Luxor before moving into their self-named theater at MGM Grand in 2015. “Dreamz” and “MUS.I.C” at MGM Grand and then Monte Carlo, and “Prism” at Luxor are also former Jabbas productions.

Jabbas co-founder Joe “Punkee” Larot says “Timeless” has been “an incredible journey and a true celebration” of the Jabbawockeez’ flavor of street dance. He is looking to the future, saying, “As we close this chapter, we’re excited to debut an all-new, re-imagined show this October.”

Cool Hang Alert

It’s a total rush at this lounge. So it is called that. Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget bumps and thumps with live music 8 p.m.-midnight Sundays and Thursdays, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. This week it’s Crown Avenue on Thursday, Rock 702 on Friday, Mach 5 on Saturday and High Octane on Sunday. They’ve got it covered for no-cover entertainment. Go to goldennugget.com for intel.

