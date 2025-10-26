No masking Jabbawockeez’ popularity in MGM Grand return — PHOTOS

The Jabbawockeez took five weeks of to develop “Freqncy,” a mix of new acts and classic street dance.

Jabbawockeez shake up their production every few years, and “Freqncy” is presented as a new show. Maybe it’s new enough to merit a five-week break. But much of what is performed at their MGM Grand theater is rooted in classic Jabbas.

Yes, they are a classic act, 15 years into their Strip residency production. The matching masks, caps and costumes have become as recognizable in Las Vegas as Elvis’s rhinestone-encrusted jumpsuits. Invariably prepared to drop into a headspin, the Jabbas are are unique to Las Vegas, enforcing the brand to civic events and national-TV appearances.

But the Jabbas have added wrinkles to the proven stage act. A disco scene where the troupe dons florescent dance suits from the ’70s is my favorite in the new show. A lead Jabba wears “quad” skates, grooving and spinning to “He’s The Greatest Dancer” and early Prince’s “I Wanna Be Your Lover.”

The seats vibrate, on occasion (though not with the force of Sphere’s haptic seats). Stage-to-ceiling lasers are integrated into an especially inspired number.

The Jabbas promised to come to the crowd, and do, seeking a couple of audience members to shoot hoops as a member takes the form of a basketball backboard and rim. “Whoop! (There It Is)” the appropriate track). It’s the sort of slam dunk the Jabbas perform to add sense of humor to their undeniable flair for street dance.

They wade into the audience with cameras, aiming at the ticket-holders. They work the wings and the back of the room (a word of advice, sit near the middle of the theater; you’re on house right or left you’ll miss about 25 percent of what’s being performed, a chronic concern in this venue).

Founders Joe “Punkee” Larot, Kevin “KB” Brewer were not onstage for the new show. Original Jabbas are moving into a position similar to the original Blue Man, taking on overarching positions as new generations of Jabbas move to the stage. The team has collaborated with Timbaland, who was in attendance Friday, on a new project featuring his AI artist TaTa Taktumi, which includes a music video for the song “Glitch x Pulse.”

TaTa is a temp, not real. But that Jabba dancing is bonafide.

Timbaland turned up Friday night with content creator SpaceGodDaThug, in trademark alien costume. It appears you can attend a Jabbas show in full costume and mask, especially if a red carpet is involved.

Prior to the show I met up with the founding Jabbas. The act has become multi-generational, founded more than 20 years ago and rising to prominence in 2008 as winners of “America’s Best Dance Crew.” An MGM Grand engagement followed, the contract consistently extended. The troupe has continually tweaked, overhauled and re-branded its Vegas stage show.

“This is our fifth iteration. We like to one up ourselves,” Larot says. “And for this one, we definitely upgraded everything. And you’re gonna really feel that in this show.”

The guys always seeking uncharted partnerships and platforms. For some time I’ve thought a collaboration with Nevada Ballet Theatre artists would be a wild artistic cross-pollination. The Jabbas’ faces, outside the masks, lit up at the concept.

“It’s great, even hearing the ideas is always great,” Larot said. “We know there are always ways to evolve the show, and it happens every year. ‘Why don’t you guys do different things with colors, with mirrors or with prisms. We’re up for new ideas, all the time.”

