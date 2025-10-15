Rock band adds half-dozen dates to Sphere residency

No Doubt has added six performances to their Sphere residency next May.

No Doubt is up to a dozen shows at Sphere after huge response on hits the first day of the artist presale. This is where fans register online to buy tickets for the general-public on sale, which in this case is 10 a.m. Friday.

The six additional shows are May 21, 23, 24, 27, 29 and 30. Fans who previously registered for the artist presale have first access to the new dates beginning at noon Pacific time Wednesday. Some fans reported a queue of more than 200,000 fans awaiting to register.

Go to NoDoubt.com or Ticketmaster.com for details.

The original dates announced are May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

This is the familiar lineup of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, the band’s first extended engagement since its “Seven Night Stand” in L.A. in 2012.

